KATA ROCKS CELEBRATES 4TH ANNIVERSARY

Start From: Saturday 24 November 2018, 12:00PM to Saturday 24 November 2018, 06:30PM

Kata Rocks is preparing for its latest anniversary celebration on Saturday 24 November starting from 12 pm until sunset with yet another memorable ‘Fourth Anniversary Pool Party’. This year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than ever, featuring an enticing combination of excellent entertainment, live music and the island's best cocktails next to its stunning 35 - metre infinity swimming pool. Guests can expect a spectacular feast of a wide selection of international cuisine, the freshest local and imported seafood, Boston lobster, rock lobster, oysters, grilling and carving stations including Australian strip loin and lamb cutlets, delicious desserts and much more. The Kids’ Club next door makes it the perfect family day out.