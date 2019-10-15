Kata Rocks announces new General Manager

PHUKET: Kata Rocks has announced the appointment of Gordon Aeria as its new General Manager.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 15 October 2019, 03:27PM

Kata Rocks General Manager, Gordon Aeria.

Mr Aeria brings with him over 30 years of diverse international hotelier experience and 15 years of General Manager experience in seven different countries in Asia Pacific, said a release announcing Mr Aeria ‘s appointment.

“A Singaporean with deep roots in Thailand, Gordon is a global citizen who has worked and lived in leading destinations around the world. For the past three decades Gordon was single-minded in his pursuit of luxury hospitality with an impressive track record within the Accor hotel group, Shangri-La Hotels and more recently Dusit Thani in addition to many award-winning independent hotels,” the release noted.

Mr Aeria is passionate about enhancing guest experiences and nurturing his talented team. He will further drive the resort's critical business requirements, with a focus on operational efficiency and revenue management, while delivering unique guest experiences, the announcement added.

“With his outstanding track record both with international management companies and independent resorts, I strongly believe that Gordon will be able to bring Kata Rocks Resort and Residences to new heights of success,” said Richard Pope, CEO of Infinite Luxury and Kata Rocks.