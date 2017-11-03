This year’s event is centred around an enticing combination of excellent entertainment, delicious food and an exclusive fashion show next to Kata Rocks’ gorgeous 35-metre infinity swimming pool. Priced from THB 2,900++ per person. Running 12:30-3:30 pm, enquire about the complimentary van offer for groups of 10, for information and reservations contact dining@katarocks.com or visit katarocks.com
Kata Rocks 3rd ANNIVERSARY BRUNCH POOL PARTY
Start From: Saturday 2 December 2017, 12:30PM
to Saturday 2 December 2017, 03:00PM