Kata Rocks 3rd ANNIVERSARY BRUNCH POOL PARTY

Start From: Saturday 2 December 2017, 12:30PM to Saturday 2 December 2017, 03:00PM

This year’s event is centred around an enticing combination of excellent entertainment, delicious food and an exclusive fashion show next to Kata Rocks’ gorgeous 35-metre infinity swimming pool. Priced from THB 2,900++ per person. Running 12:30-3:30 pm, enquire about the complimentary van offer for groups of 10, for information and reservations contact dining@katarocks.com or visit katarocks.com
Contact details
Person : Kata Rocks
Address : Kata Rocks
Phone : 076 370 777
Website : http://katarocks.com
