Kata Rocks 3rd ANNIVERSARY BRUNCH POOL PARTY

Recent Comments

Phuket plans to solve flood issue with detention basin Wow, we go to plan and monitor! And we do that fast, already have a long term B220 million in mind for improving water management! What water manage...(Read More)

Phuket kids get early start to Loy Krathong Meaning of Loy Krathong is to keeps lakes, river and sea clean, Yes? Are the kids and all the people who participate today in the 'floating' ...(Read More)

Phuket to test new ‘Smart Bus’ prototype this month Let's hope they do the smart bus service trial at west coast, between BangTao and Naiharn. And, no need to 'test' first with just 1 bus o...(Read More)

Pressure mounts for Phuket foundations, shrines to become legal For sure that was a nice day with a non headache issue. A Governor, a PALAD, scores of "relevant officers" and hundreds of representatives....(Read More)

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust You'd have thought that bird of prey with excellent vision would see some of the problems, but i guess if you never leave home as you are too busy...(Read More)

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust ...to be"Anti farang,anti expat".Only against those sad expats/experts who try to change everything in a way they would like to live in.Want...(Read More)