Kata Rock’s ’Rainy Day’ bliss package...for the perfect rainy day

Few things in life are better than pampering yourself with a luxury spa package on a rainy day. If you’re in need of quality ’me time’ and are looking to get out of the house, Kata Rocks provides the perfect escape.

Thursday 23 August 2018, 03:00PM

Experience total rejuvenation with our 'Rainy Day Bliss Package', inclusive of a gourmet lunch at our award-winning restaurant. Kata Rocks is also delighted to offer complimentary round-trip transfers to guests that stay in the south of Phuket.

Available from August 1 until October 31, 2018. The ‘Rainy-Day Bliss Package’ is priced at THB 3,900 net and starts with a signature ‘Senso Bed’ or ‘Energy Pod’ session. The Senso Bed is ideal for total body relaxation, while the Energy Pod offers a much-needed break from chronic stress and tension. Your wellness journey then continues with a choice of one of these three exclusive spa treatments:

• 'Sense of Thai Aroma Massage’ combines warm oil and uses long smooth, slow technique to calm and relax your mind and release tension, reheating the body on any rainy afternoon.

• ‘Foot Zone Therapy’ begins with a custom pedicure then ends with a soothing foot massage. It lets you unwind and release the mind, body, and soul with a totally bespoke experience.

QSI International School Phuket

• 'Rainforest Rejuvenation' is a restorative treatment specifically designed to heal and rejuvenate sensitive facial skin. Warm herbs, lymphatic drainage techniques and an imported Amazonian mud mask encourage toxin release and reduce water retention leaving skin refreshed and radiant.

After pampering time is done guests are invited to settle in for an amazing ‘blissed out’ lunch at the Kata Rocks Clubhouse. Entree choices include the famous OHLA Burger with Iberico ham, Brie cheese and barbeque sauce, Tuna Avocado Tartar with shallots, sesame, lime, soy sauce and salmon roe or a healthy Burrata Salad made with fresh garden tomatoes, pesto dressing, pine nuts and extra virgin olive oil.

There are also three tasty desert options plus hand crafted cocktails or healthy juices to complete this memorable rainy-day retreat.

Please contact reservation@katarocks.com or call +66 076 370 777 for more information or reservation.

 

 

