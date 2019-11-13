Kata Rocks
Kata project to transform ‘wastewater canal’ into eco-tourism attraction

PHUKET: The Kata-Karon Hotel Business Association, Karon Municipality and a team from the Urban Design and Development Center (UDDC) at Chulalongkorn University have launched a project to transform a canal in Kata reeking with wastewater into the pristine nature tourist attraction.

Wednesday 13 November 2019, 05:48PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana explains to the delegation from Chulalongkorn University about the 'ideal image' of a tourist attraction in Phuket. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana explains to the delegation from Chulalongkorn University about the ‘ideal image’ of a tourist attraction in Phuket. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana today heard the plan to transform the Pak Bang wastewater canal in Kata into an eco-tourism attraction. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana today heard the plan to transform the Pak Bang wastewater canal in Kata into an eco-tourism attraction. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana today heard the plan to transform the Pak Bang wastewater canal in Kata into an eco-tourism attraction. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana today heard the plan to transform the Pak Bang wastewater canal in Kata into an eco-tourism attraction. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana today heard the plan to transform the Pak Bang wastewater canal in Kata into an eco-tourism attraction. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana today heard the plan to transform the Pak Bang wastewater canal in Kata into an eco-tourism attraction. Photo: PR Dept

« »

The collaboration for the project was formalised with the signing of an Merorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Karon Municipality yesterday (Nov 12).

Present to sign as witness to the agreement was Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Chanpinit

Also present were local community leaders and business operators in the area.

The project, formally called the “Pak Bang Kata Canal Development Project”, has been given the working name the “Kata Emerald Canal”, explained Vice Governor Thanyawat.

“The project aims to change Pak Bang Canal from a wastewater canal (sic) to become a new tourist attraction of Phuket where people can relax and learn about the natural environment,” Vice Governor Thanyawat said.

“This project will be an important factor to drive Kata-Karon to become a ‘resort town model’, which will help develop Phuket as a world-class tourist destination,” he added.

Vice Governor Thanyawat noted that tourism is key driving force for Thailand’s economy. “And it be more important in the future, according to the 20-year national strategy (2018-2037),” he said.

“The Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has announced they will move to increase tourism revenues from 20% of GDP today to 30% by 2037,” V/Gov Thanyawat added.

“According to global megatrends, middle-class people will earn more money and be able to travel more. Flight ticket prices will be cheaper. There will be more potential for tourism development in secondary cities,” he said.

The visiting delegation, led by UDDC Director Dr Niramon Serisakul, stopped by Provincial Hall today (Nov 13) to explain their plan to Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana.

The first stage of the project is to gather opinions of all stakeholder groups, an endeavour to start early next month, the Governor was told.

