The westbound lane over the hill, heading from Chalong to Kata, will be closed from 9am to 5pm, the Phuket Highways Office announced in a notice posted online.
The section of lane to be closed is from km.1+575 to km.2+300 around the Khuan Sato curve, westbound heading from Chalong to Karon.
Motorists driving from Karon to Chalong will not be affected.
During the lane closure, motorists travelling westbound from Chalong Circle towards Kata will be forced to make a U-turn in front of The Green Man Pub and Restaurant.
Motorists are advised to travel south from Chalong Circle then turn right into Soi Suksan 1 (Route 3025) and rejoin the hill road further up the hill.
However, according to the map of the detour posted by the Phuket Highways Office, the redirected traffic will rejoin the road over the hill along a section of the road marked red, meaning it is supposed to be closed to traffic.
The Phuket Highways Office apologised for any inconvenience caused by the lane closure.
