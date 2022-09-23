Tengoku British International School, Phuket
Kata Hill lane to close again, resulting in detour

Kata Hill lane to close again, resulting in detour

PHUKET: The Phuket Highways Office has announced that the westbound lane over Kata Hill will be closed again next Tuesday (Sept 27) so that workers can continue to remove the roadside power poles as part of the road repairs and road-safety improvement project.

transport
By The Phuket News

Friday 23 September 2022, 11:33AM

Image: Phuket Highways Office

Image: Phuket Highways Office

The westbound lane over the hill, heading from Chalong to Kata, will be closed from 9am to 5pm, the Phuket Highways Office announced in a notice posted online.

The section of lane to be closed is from km.1+575 to km.2+300 around the Khuan Sato curve, westbound heading from Chalong to Karon.

Motorists driving from Karon to Chalong will not be affected.

During the lane closure, motorists travelling westbound from Chalong Circle towards Kata will be forced to make a U-turn in front of The Green Man Pub and Restaurant.

Fastship Phuket

Motorists are advised to travel south from Chalong Circle then turn right into Soi Suksan 1 (Route 3025) and rejoin the hill road further up the hill.

However, according to the map of the detour posted by the Phuket Highways Office, the redirected traffic will rejoin the road over the hill along a section of the road marked red, meaning it is supposed to be closed to traffic.

The Phuket Highways Office apologised for any inconvenience caused by the lane closure.

