Kata beach festival underway in Phuket on Christmas Day

PHUKET: Thousands of local residents and tourists gathered at Kata beach yesterday (Dec 24) to enjoy the Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival, the first in the series of Christmas and New Year events in Phuket. The beach festival in Karon continues today (Dec 25)



By The Phuket News

Sunday 25 December 2022, 09:28AM

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

The opening ceremony on Dec 24 was presided by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan and Karon MayorJadet Wicharasorn. Other guests of honour included representatives of various government agencies and local authorities, such as Chiranun Thamdee from the neighbouring Patong Municipality, as well as leading figures from the private sector.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mayor Jadet reminded that the hugely tourism-dependent Karon area is still recovering from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest challenges the island had faced in at least a decade.

In this regard the Dern Rim Lay festival – as well as the much loved Roi Rim Lay fairs – is a way to stimulate tourism, provide income for the local communities, promote Phuket culture and water sports and simply entertain local residents and tourists alike.

Co-organised by the Phuket office Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT Phuket) and Karon Municipality, the Dern Rim Lay @ Kata is held on Pak Bang Rd along the Kata beachfront on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (Dec 24-25).

Entertainment includes live stage performances and shows, including the one of the Samran band today (Dec 25).

Around 150 shops offer fresh seafood and other local delicacies, creative non-alcoholic drinks, and various products from artisans based in Phuket and beyond. Fun starts at 4pm.