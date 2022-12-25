333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Kata beach festival underway in Phuket on Christmas Day

Kata beach festival underway in Phuket on Christmas Day

PHUKET: Thousands of local residents and tourists gathered at Kata beach yesterday (Dec 24) to enjoy the Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival, the first in the series of Christmas and New Year events in Phuket. The beach festival in Karon continues today (Dec 25)


By The Phuket News

Sunday 25 December 2022, 09:28AM

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

Dern Rim Lay @ Kata festival opened on Dec 24 in Phuket and continues today from 4pm. Photo: Karon Municipality

« »

The opening ceremony on Dec 24 was presided by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan and Karon MayorJadet Wicharasorn. Other guests of honour included representatives of various government agencies and local authorities, such as Chiranun Thamdee from the neighbouring Patong Municipality, as well as leading figures from the private sector.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mayor Jadet reminded that the hugely tourism-dependent Karon area is still recovering from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest challenges the island had faced in at least a decade. 

In this regard the Dern Rim Lay festival – as well as the much loved Roi Rim Lay fairs – is a way to stimulate tourism, provide income for the local communities, promote Phuket culture and water sports and simply entertain local residents and tourists alike.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Co-organised by the Phuket office Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT Phuket) and Karon Municipality, the Dern Rim Lay @ Kata is held on Pak Bang Rd along the Kata beachfront on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (Dec 24-25).

Entertainment includes live stage performances and shows, including the one of the Samran band today (Dec 25).

Around 150 shops offer fresh seafood and other local delicacies, creative non-alcoholic drinks, and various products from artisans based in Phuket and beyond. Fun starts at 4pm.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Christmas by any other name
Khao San New Year countdown cancelled in Bangkok
Tuhao’s wife faces money-laundering charges
HRH Prince Dipangkorn to visit Phuket
Bangkok tops Airbnb global search table
HTMS Sukhothai death toll 10 as three more bodies found
Phuket motorbike accidents on the rise fueling safety concerns amid tourism revival
New Year celebrations in Phuket, nationwide not cancelled yet, officials say
Tourist arrivals to beat target by 15% as Phuket leads recovery
No changes for Phuket so far as Pattaya calls off New Year fireworks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tributes pour in for 3-year-old organ donor, Attacker outside school surrenders || December 23
New Year alcohol measures stay
Enforcement of anti-smoking laws to be ramped up in Phuket
Phuket school leavers must be dual-linguals to ‘break inequality’
Phuket girl, 3 years old, honoured as organ donor

 

Phuket community
On Campus: A celebration of learning

Wow! I haven't seen so many multiple syllable words in a long time. Unfortunately, they add up t...(Read More)

No changes for Phuket so far as Pattaya calls off New Year fireworks

Phuket gets almost all its money from the tourism industry. Phuket plans a big fireworks show away ...(Read More)

Phuket motorbike accidents on the rise fueling safety concerns amid tourism revival

Thailand's medical business makes big money from traffic accidents which explains why there is n...(Read More)

Tourist arrivals to beat target by 15% as Phuket leads recovery

I know of eight people who have arrived in Phuket in the past two days who are friends and family of...(Read More)

Phuket motorbike accidents on the rise fueling safety concerns amid tourism revival

Better revamp the religious belief that all is fated and you were meant to kill or maim that scoo...(Read More)

Phuket motorbike accidents on the rise fueling safety concerns amid tourism revival

BS as usual, there were at least 3 in Kamala yesterday. Lies, lies and more lies....(Read More)

New Year alcohol measures stay

The slogan "drink don't drive" can easily be seen as promoting the drinking of more al...(Read More)

Five-year MoU inked to keep Patong Beach clean

Ridiculous!! What about the rest of the island? And the rest of the country for that matter. Or is S...(Read More)

Foreigners answer call for blood donations

Typical! Why are the 'donors' not made to wear face masks like the Thai staff attending them...(Read More)

Phuket school leavers must be dual-linguals to ‘break inequality’

The English level of Phuket locals has not noticeably improved in recent years. Go to Bangkok and ve...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Ixina Thailand
Phuket Property
Pro Property Partners
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket

 