Kata Beach Clean Up

Kata Beach Clean Up

Start From: Friday 12 June 2020, 07:00AM to Friday 12 June 2020, 12:00PM

Person : Veeru
Phone : +66 81 677 5927

 

Phuket community
Government eyes easing of overseas entry ban

@Pascale, this the list of countries that have not reported covid 19, not the same as covid free lot...(Read More)

Phuket fruit trader up in arms over B60k of unripe durian

Always cheating each other. It's a national sport...(Read More)

Government denies phone tracking

Once again, some are not caring what others are saying. We should ALL be concerned if someone is lea...(Read More)

Government denies phone tracking

Porites... I know... as stated I am waiting for my chosen destination to open and reinstate visa fre...(Read More)

Government eyes easing of overseas entry ban

Pascale, good question... I thought its a good place to stay maybe...but I quickly found out it isn&...(Read More)

Government denies phone tracking

@LALALA for your information you can leave Thailand anytime, there was never a stop of outbound inte...(Read More)

Government eyes easing of overseas entry ban

@Kurt Wrong! There are more countries declared Covid free.Google it. @LaLaLa So why did you opt...(Read More)

Phuket beaches open

@ Kurt! Yes Kurt,the law is the law.Here and everywhere ! But that doesn't mean you have to pla...(Read More)

Phuket beaches open

Just heard from some friends that RTP is checking at Nai Harn Beach if every beach goer wears a face...(Read More)

Phuket airport inspected for readiness to reopen

Pity that Dr Suwit was not able to inspect/witness live test of the departing 78 russians, departing...(Read More)

 

