Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Kasetsart Winds’ perform in Phuket

‘Kasetsart Winds’ perform in Phuket

PHUKET: An early evening downpour failed to dampen spirits ahead of a concert by the  ‘Kasetsart Winds’ ensemble in the heart of Phuket Town last night (Dec 11).

culturetourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 12 December 2022, 10:37AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The orchestral group of students from the Faculty of Humanities Kasetsart University performed their ‘Land of Discovery’ concert as part of an initiative to highlight Phuket’s charm, history heritage and culture, officials explained in a release explaining the concert.

The initiative is aimed at boosting tourism to Phuket by leveraging the island’s “soft power”, said the release.

The concert was held at the Chartered Bank Intersection in the heart of the Phuket Old Town area, with the iconic Chartered Bank building as the backdrop for the stage.

The location is also in front of the Peranakannitat Museum, which features displays of the island’s Pereanakan, or ‘Baba-Nonya’, people ‒ often described as descendants of mixed heritage but focussing on their ‘Straits Chinese’ genealogy. The event included a show highlighting local Peranakan costumes of yesteryear.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

Hundreds of people turned out for the concert, including Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas and other guests, joined by local residents and tourists.

The heavens opened before the concert, casting down a short burst of heavy rainfall, but the crowd stayed to enjoy the musical performance  that followed soon after.

Joining the concert performance were youths from 11 southern provinces, performing national songs as well as songs honouring Phuket’s famed Heroines, Thao Thep Krasattri and Thao Sri Soonthorn.

The ‘Kasetsart Winds’ ensemble will perform another concert in Phuket today (Dec 12). Their ‘Symphony at Sunset’ performance at Laem Promthep will start at 5:30pm and conclude at 8:30pm.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Apirath | 12 December 2022 - 15:22:16 

Phuket should have its own string quartet and the first piece to play is Flight of the Bumblebee, followed with Gershwin’s Fascinating Rhythm

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bolt driver wanted for verbally abusing, dumping child passenger
Security patrols along Patong Beach at night continue
Man, 69, in financial distress found hanged one day after birthday
Alleged Lockerbie bombmaker in US custody
Police chief to take over ’Tuhao’ probe
Power outages to hit areas north, east of Heroines Monument
First sea turtle nest found on Phuket beach
Passengers injured as pickup rear-ends local bus in Phuket
Fire guts tour boat in Phuket causing B10mn in damage
Licence plate sold for B45mn at record-breaking auction
Phuket arrivals hit new record high as Thailand celebrates 10mn visits
Phuket drivers invited to repaint faded licence plates for free
Azur Air, Phuket airport silent on plane returned to Phuket after takeoff
Newborn jumbo recovers from ’numerous’ injuries sustained while alone jungle
Amendments to Thailand’s Civil and Commercial Code introduce new schemes for corporate governance

 

Phuket community
Police chief to take over ’Tuhao’ probe

Chuwit has said his 5% is to go to hospitals, so no corruption here, although the ageing expats will...(Read More)

Bolt driver wanted for verbally abusing, dumping child passenger

put this witch behind metal bars already. abusing a child is not a joke...(Read More)

‘Kasetsart Winds’ perform in Phuket

Phuket should have its own string quartet and the first piece to play is Flight of the Bumblebee, fo...(Read More)

Police chief to take over ’Tuhao’ probe

Not surprised he has taken over as those involved in 'investigations' here get 5% of the val...(Read More)

Police chief to take over ’Tuhao’ probe

General Damrongsak is a 'believer'? Not a fact finder/investigator? Believers give room to a...(Read More)

Phuket arrivals hit new record high as Thailand celebrates 10mn visits

harald the russian trying to promote more war criminals coming here from the insane regime of putin....(Read More)

Azur Air, Phuket airport silent on plane returned to Phuket after takeoff

Harald may tell us who of these 160 (????) countries are able to provide new Boeing/Airbus spare par...(Read More)

Azur Air, Phuket airport silent on plane returned to Phuket after takeoff

Sounds like harald is a russian himself. Very defensive of that country and it's criminal regim...(Read More)

Fire guts tour boat in Phuket causing B10mn in damage

490 passengers on a boat that size is ridiculous. Packed in like sardines. Hard to tell from the pho...(Read More)

Licence plate sold for B45mn at record-breaking auction

PLTO raised B25mn for road safety initiatives on Phuket Great! Now PLTO can take initietive to get s...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Laguna Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket

 