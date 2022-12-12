‘Kasetsart Winds’ perform in Phuket

PHUKET: An early evening downpour failed to dampen spirits ahead of a concert by the ‘Kasetsart Winds’ ensemble in the heart of Phuket Town last night (Dec 11).

culturetourism

By The Phuket News

Monday 12 December 2022, 10:37AM

The orchestral group of students from the Faculty of Humanities Kasetsart University performed their ‘Land of Discovery’ concert as part of an initiative to highlight Phuket’s charm, history heritage and culture, officials explained in a release explaining the concert.

The initiative is aimed at boosting tourism to Phuket by leveraging the island’s “soft power”, said the release.

The concert was held at the Chartered Bank Intersection in the heart of the Phuket Old Town area, with the iconic Chartered Bank building as the backdrop for the stage.

The location is also in front of the Peranakannitat Museum, which features displays of the island’s Pereanakan, or ‘Baba-Nonya’, people ‒ often described as descendants of mixed heritage but focussing on their ‘Straits Chinese’ genealogy. The event included a show highlighting local Peranakan costumes of yesteryear.

Hundreds of people turned out for the concert, including Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas and other guests, joined by local residents and tourists.

The heavens opened before the concert, casting down a short burst of heavy rainfall, but the crowd stayed to enjoy the musical performance that followed soon after.

Joining the concert performance were youths from 11 southern provinces, performing national songs as well as songs honouring Phuket’s famed Heroines, Thao Thep Krasattri and Thao Sri Soonthorn.

The ‘Kasetsart Winds’ ensemble will perform another concert in Phuket today (Dec 12). Their ‘Symphony at Sunset’ performance at Laem Promthep will start at 5:30pm and conclude at 8:30pm.