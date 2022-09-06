British International School, Phuket
Karon woman uninjured as tree crashes into home

PHUKET: The recent stormy weather left one Karon resident with damage to her property after a large tree felled by strong winds crashed into her house yesterday (Sept 4).

weatheraccidents
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 6 September 2022, 02:45PM

The tree, situated in a neighbour’s garden, toppled onto the roof of Soheet Khopwet’s house in Village 3 in Karon around 9pm last night after heavy winds battered the area.

Karon Mayor Jadet Wicharasorn assigned Supap Pramkaew, Deputy Chairman of the Karon Municipal Council, and the Karon Municipality Disaster Prevention and Mitigation staff to attend to the property and assess the damage that the felled tree had caused before removing it.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation staff worked on safely cutting the tree down and removing it from the property before an assessment could be made on the extent of the damage caused.

While the damage wasn’t as bad as first feared, it was still significant enough. Damaged tiles on the roof were removed and replaced by Mr Supap and his team to ensure the residents would be kept dry throughout the night in the event of rainfall.

They also attended to damaged beams and ensuring the property was in safe condition. No other major structural damage was reported.

Mr Supap confirmed that the owner of the property where the tree had stood had been informed and had agreed to visit Mrs Soheet today and make any further repairs and compensation.

Mr Supap also confirmed that local village chief Winai Chidchiew and an assistant would also visit Mrs Soheet’s residence today to ensure she was ok and the property was fully repaired and safe.

