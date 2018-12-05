THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Karon residents petition Governor over barrier blocking ‘public road’

PHUKET: A group of local residents in Karon have filed a petition asking the Phuket Governor to investigate a barrier placed across a road that has been used for decades by local people.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 5 December 2018, 11:35AM

The residents complained that a private landowner had installed a barrier preventing them from using the road. Photo: PR Dept

Led by Aummara Thepkaew, the residents from Soi Patak in the Bangla area of Karon filed the petition at the Damrongdhama Centre (Provincial Ombudsman’s Office) on Monday (Dec3).

Ms Aummara explained that the barrier, installed by a private land owner, had blocked 14 families from directly accessing their homes along Soi Patak.

“The road is a public way that even Karon Municipality have improved by making it a concrete road,” she said.

People in the community have been using the same path as the entrance-exit to the community for more than 100 years,” she said.

“The problem is that a person who claims ownership of the land on this road has installed a barrier to block the entrance of this road. Now residents cannot use the public way.

KRSR

“More than 14 villagers in Soi Patak have been suffering from this problem,” she said.

“Officials at the Damrongdhama Centre and Karon Municipality have promised to solve this problem for a long time, but no one has done anything about it,” Ms Aummara said.

A previous order from the Ombudsman of Thailand’s office issued on Nov 6 last year ordered the then Phuket Governor and Karon Municipality for remove the barrier, but the barrier remains in place, she added.

The request was officially received by the Damrongdhama Centre for further action.

 

 

