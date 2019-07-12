The section of road to be affected is in front of the Bamboo Mart, where water has been spilling onto the road for days.
Repairs will begin at 8pm and continue until the repairs are complete, an officer at the PWA told The Phuket News.
The section of road where workers will be carrying out the repairs will be closed for safety, restricting the width of the road to the point that only motorbikes will be able to pass, the officer said.
People are urged to avoid the using the road while the repairs are carried out.
For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-790-1634 or 1662.
Be the first to comment.