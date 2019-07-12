Karon beach road section to close to cars for burst water main repairs

PHUKET: The southern end of the Karon beach road will be closed to cars and larger vehicles on Monday night (July 15) as workers from the Phuket Waterworks Authoritiy (PWA) repair a burst water main.

construction

By The Phuket News

Saturday 13 July 2019, 10:00AM

The burst water main has left the street dangerously slippery for more than week. Photo: Supplied

The burst water main has left the street dangerously slippery for more than week. Photo: Supplied

The section of road will closed to all through traffic except motorbikes while the repairs are carried out. Image: Google Maps

The section of road to be affected is in front of the Bamboo Mart, where water has been spilling onto the road for days.

Repairs will begin at 8pm and continue until the repairs are complete, an officer at the PWA told The Phuket News.

The section of road where workers will be carrying out the repairs will be closed for safety, restricting the width of the road to the point that only motorbikes will be able to pass, the officer said.

People are urged to avoid the using the road while the repairs are carried out.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-790-1634 or 1662.