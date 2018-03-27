KHON KAEN: Defendants in the dismembered karaoke bar girl case in Khon Kaen province will be cited for contempt for using their phone and social media in the courtroom during their trial.

Tuesday 27 March 2018, 02:25PM

Defendants in the karaoke bar girl murder case seen here during their trial at the Khon Kaen Provincial Court. Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri

Sarawut Benjakul, secretary-general of the Office of the Judiciary, said today (Mar 27) that surveillance camera footage showed that defendant Jidarat Promkhun, earlier allowed release on bail, used her mobile phone to take pictures inside the Khon Kaen Provincial Court on the afternoon of March 13, when there was a witness hearing.

Mr Sarawut held a news conference on the issue after photographs of Jidarat, Preeyanuch Nonwangchai and Kawita Rachada in the court went viral on social media along with screen shots of social media conversations linked to them.

Three people were considered as being in contempt of court, which was liable to a jail term of up to six months and/or a fine of up to B500, Mr Sarawut said.

Officials would find out if Preeyanuch used Jidarat’s phone to chat with any outsider as claimed on social media, he said.

The photos were taken while the defendants were waiting for a judge. They had already been told to turn off mobile phones and not to use them in the courtroom.

Preeyanuch, 25, is charged with murdering karaoke bar employee Warisara Klinjui, 22, who she accused of informing police about a drug suspect, which led to the arrest of Preeyanuch’s husband.

The murder occurred in May last year. The dead woman was dismembered and buried in Khao Suan Kwang district.

Kawita, 26, Apiwan Sattayabundit, 29, and Wasin Namprom, 22, are charged with premeditated murder and disposal of the body. Miss Jidarat, 22, is charged with robbery, as the victim’s phone was taken and sold after she was slain.

Read riginmal story here.