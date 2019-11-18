Kata Rocks
Karaoke bar owner found hanged, partner blames debt

Karaoke bar owner found hanged, partner blames debt

PHUKET: The body of a 46-year-old owner of a karaoke bar in Srisoonthorn was found hanged in the venue’s kitchen last night (Nov 17). Her male partner has blamed ongoing debt troubles as the motivation for the apparent suicide, but police are continuing their investigation.

deathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 18 November 2019, 10:51AM

Rescue workers cut down the electrical cord. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers cut down the electrical cord. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Popular Karaoke in Srisoonthorn had few customers lately, leaving the owners with problems paying the rent. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Popular Karaoke in Srisoonthorn had few customers lately, leaving the owners with problems paying the rent. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Popular Karaoke in Srisoonthorn had few customers lately, leaving the owners with problems paying the rent. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Popular Karaoke in Srisoonthorn had few customers lately, leaving the owners with problems paying the rent. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Popular Karaoke in Srisoonthorn had few customers lately, leaving the owners with problems paying the rent. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Popular Karaoke in Srisoonthorn had few customers lately, leaving the owners with problems paying the rent. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police at the scene last night (Nov 17). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police at the scene last night (Nov 17). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Lt Col Kitiphum Thinthalang of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, the “Popular Karaoke” bar in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn, at 7pm.

At the scene, officers and rescue workers found Chalermsak Tengmanee, 32, hugging the body of Supawadee Sreethong, 46, originally from Chumphon, on the floor of the bar’s kitchen.

Ms Supawadee was dressed in a grey long-sleeved shirt and jeans. Above her tied to a beam was an electrical cable made into a loop.

Mr Chalermsak told police that Ms Supawadee and he had lived together as a couple for seven years.

They operated the bar, but lately there had been few customers. The couple still owed B7,000 for the bar’s rent, he said.

The two often argued with each other, Mr Chalermsak said.

They had another argument yesterday morning (Nov 17). Tired of arguing, he went to drink with friends, he added.

Mr Chalermsak said he returned to the bar at 6:45pm and found Ms Supawadee hanged by the electrical cable in the kitchen, noted the report by Lt Col Kitiphum.

Mr Chalermsak also told police that two months ago Ms Supawadee tried to hang herself with the same electrical cable, but another person saw her and intervened.

He said that he forgot to cut the cable down, and Ms Supawadee took her life at the same place.

Mr Chalermsak said that he believed Ms Supawadee committed suicide because of debt.

Ms Supawadee’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination, Lt Col Kitiphum noted in his report.

“To confirm the cause of death, police will keep questioning [other potential witnesses] and continue our investigation,” he wrote.

