Kangaroo gym aiming to help Muay Thai kick on

MUAY THAI: The acclaimed Kangaroo Muay Thai gym has confirmed it is in talks with the Sports Association of Phuket to help promote and develop the sport across the island.

Muay-ThaiMMA

By The Phuket News

Thursday 19 January 2023, 04:05PM

Based in Kathu, Kangaroo Muay Thai is renowned as one of the leading Muay Thai gyms in Phuket, with the likes of fighter Petchadisak KangarooMuayThai on its books.

Kru Petch won the 64kg class at the SuperChamp MuayThai tournament held in Bangkok on Dec 3 last year and was at a meeting yesterday (Jan 18) to meet with Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, President of the Sports Association of Phuket.

Joining Mr Thammawat and Kru Petch were Petch’s trainer Channarong Maneesuk (Kru Saen) and Pasukarn Rerksluam, Manager of Kangaroo Muay Thai gym.

Also present at the meeting were Pakin Rerkswaur, Executive Director of The Par Phuket Hotel, Damrong Chaisena, Director of the Phuket office of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) and Nichapa Sirinupong, Manager of Tourism and Marketing Operations at Haad Thip Public Company Limited.

The purpose of the meeting was to identify ways to develop the sport so as to make it more accessible and attractive to new comers. Discussions saw an exchange of ideas on the best way to create guidelines and determine a clear process to help the sport prosper.

In addition to showcasing his belt won at the Bangkok competition last year, Kru Petch also handed out baskets as New Year gifts to all those present at the meeting.

Kangaroo Muay Thai Gym have a series of classes for people interested in the sport, with all ages and abilities welcome. For more information visit their Facebook page.