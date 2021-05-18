The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Kane wants to leave Spurs

Kane wants to leave Spurs

FOOTBALL: Tottenham striker Harry Kane has told the club he wants to leave at the end of the season, according to reports yesterday (May 17).

Football
By AFP

Tuesday 18 May 2021, 10:53AM

Lost his Spurs: Kane. Photo: AFP

Lost his Spurs: Kane. Photo: AFP

Kane is unhappy at Tottenham’s lack of progress this season and is willing to leave after 12 years with the north London side, according to Sky Sports.

The England captain reportedly wants his future resolved before the delayed Euro 2020 starts on June 11.

Kane’s contract with Tottenham has another three years to run and chairman Daniel Levy is known to be a tough negotiator, which could ruin the 27-year-old’s hopes of a quick resolution.

Tottenham refused to be drawn into debating Kane’s future in public as they focus on their final two Premier League games, with Europa League qualification in their sights.

“We won’t be commenting – our focus is on finishing the season as strongly as possible. That’s what everyone should be focused on,” a club spokesman said.

Premier League champions Manchester City, Manchester United and Champions League finalists Chelsea have all been mooted as likely suitors for Kane, who has scored 32 goals in all competitions this term.

Paris Saint-Germain, managed by Kane’s former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, and Spanish giants Real Madrid have also been linked with the striker.

Brightview Center

Kane, a product of the club’s youth academy, has scored 220 goals in 334 total appearances for Tottenham, establishing himself as one of the world’s best forwards.

But he sparked speculation about a potential move earlier this season when he said it was “hard” to talk about his future.

He has regularly spoken about his desire to win trophies, but is yet to land one with Tottenham, who are without major silverware since the 2008 League Cup.

During Kane’s time in Spurs’ first team, they have lost in the 2019 Champions League final against Liverpool and been beaten in two League Cup finals, including this season’s against Manchester City

Tottenham are currently without a permanent manager following Jose Mourinho’s dismissal last month.

With caretaker boss Ryan Mason in charge, Tottenham will qualify for the Europa League if they win their final two games of the Premier League season.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Fury-Joshua fight in jeopardy
Goalkeeper to goalscorer as Alisson rescues Liverpool
Over 80% of Japanese oppose Olympics this summer, says poll
Leicester beat Chelsea to claim first FA Cup
Tuchel eyes first Chelsea trophy as Leicester chase FA Cup history
COVID-hit Thais given ‘special exemption’
Conor McGregor tops Forbes 2020 sporting rich list
Indoor and Martial Arts Games moved
Man City clinch Premier League title after United loss
Fulham relegated from Premier League after Burnley loss
Man City title party on hold as Baggies drop
Rugby helping local disadvantaged children tackle life skills
Hamilton pinches Spanish victory from Verstappen with daring dash
Emotional Ariya storms home to win Honda LPGA Thailand
Hamilton cracks pole tonne at Spanish GP

 

Phuket community
Phuket quarantine for domestic arrivals not vaccinated, unable to prove COVID-negative

Day trippers are immune to carrying SARS CoV-2 and airport arrivals, too ? WTAF? Inanity reigns. ...(Read More)

Bangla shooter cop to face bail hearing

Forcing Ms. Kulthida to appear at this hearing is pure BS. She's submitted her objection to bail...(Read More)

Rawai metes out exercise as punishment for not wearing face mask

Someone choosing to not wear a helmet in no way affects my health. Not wearing a mask does when viru...(Read More)

Rawai metes out exercise as punishment for not wearing face mask

@pascale, thanks picking me out here for giving reaction, which confirms my comment on multi tasking...(Read More)

Phuket quarantine for domestic arrivals not vaccinated, unable to prove COVID-negative

Things become quite messy the way they executive things. They are panicking. My suggestion a few wee...(Read More)

Kids get free internet for studying at home

Finally. But never too late. A great idea and it let's the big companies help their country dire...(Read More)

Rawai metes out exercise as punishment for not wearing face mask

Kurt,why didn't you mention the farang seen on a photo not wearing a helmet or mask. Showing yo...(Read More)

Bangla shooter cop to face bail hearing

Why a bail consideration as this shooter destroyed a man's quality of life and in split second m...(Read More)

Foreigners scatter as officials raid Rawai restaurant for serving alcohol

Agree Christy ! A moderator should spare us from insane comments posted by certain neo colonialists ...(Read More)

Kids get free internet for studying at home

Since the 'Reform Coup' in 2014 Thai education levels are spiraling down on world rank lists...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket

 