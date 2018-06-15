Kan Yao durian sells for record B800k

FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
NONTHABURI: A recent auction held at the “Nonthaburi: The King of Durian” expo sold a Kan Yao durian for a record B800,000, with the top nine durians sold at the event fetching a combined B2.74 million.

Friday 15 June 2018, 01:05PM

The record-breaking Kan Yao durian from Suan Rattida sold for B800,000. Photo: NNT

The top nine durians sold at the event fetching a combined B2.74 million. Photo: NNT

The second-highest successful bid at the auction was B510,000 baht for a Mon Thong durian from Suan Lung Moo.

The record-breaking Kan Yao durian from Suan Rattida was purchased by Chaiwat Jamnongkan, with the proceeds going to charity.

The sale at the event, held to promote excellence in durian farming, a historically significant trade of the province, topped last year's record of B310,000.

Meanwhile, Suan Pa Toi Lung Moo produced two Mon Thong durians that sold for B270,000 and B180,000 baht, as well as a Sao Noi durian that fetched B210,000 baht.

Suan Apiranya auctioned off two Mon Thongs for B180,000 and B160,000, while Suan Nitra fetched B250,000 baht for its Mon Thong and Suan Natticha’s Kan Yao was sold for B200,000.

In total, nine durians were sold for a combined B2.74 million, organsiers confirmed.

