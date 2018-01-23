PHUKET: Chusak Ayupong, from Wichit, was yesterday (Jan 23) named the “Best Kamnan 2018” for all of Phuket.

Tuesday 23 January 2018, 06:01PM

Chusak Ayupong, Kamnan of Tambon Wichit, was yesterday (Jan 23) named the “Best Kamnan 2018” for all of Phuket. Photo: PR Dept

The award was announced by Wikorm Jakthi, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Committee, whose members voted Mr Chusak the winner, at an event held at the Wichit Municipality headquarters on Chao Fa East Rd.

The panel of judges who voted for Mr Chusak – who serves as Kamnan of Wichit subdistrict – as the best in Phuket included Phuket Provincial Office Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Sakchai Kunanuwatchaiyadech; Phuket Public Health Office Chief Dr Jirapun Taepun; Phuket Provincial Agricultural Extension Office Chief Paramet Thongpreecha; Provincial Community Development Office Phuket Chief Jantanee Yuttiban; Administration and Justice Enhancement Group Chief Siwat Rawungkun.

Mr Chusak was selected in recognition of his work in helping officials with provincial budgets to the benefit of people living in Tambon Wichit, and for working with provincial and district level projects under the principles of Sufficiency Economy, the panel explained.

“His dedication in performing his duties for people in his subdistrict and other his impressive achievements have made Mr Chusak the best kamnan for 2018, as voted by provincial and local officers, including kamnan and village headmen (Phu Yai Baan) from other districts in Phuket.” the panel noted.

Mr Chusak next will travel to Bangkok to receive his award in person from the Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration.

“The Ministry of Interior holds these has awards to recognise the good work done by Kamnan and their dedication to their local residents,” explained Palad Sakchai.

“It also encourages officials and other Kamnan to work harder for the people they represent,” he added.