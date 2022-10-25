British International School, Phuket
Kamala road back to one lane during power supply repairs

PHUKET: Traffic along the main road through Kamala to Patong has been reduced to one lane traffic flow at the Khuan Yak Hill, at the southern end of Kamala.

transportSafety
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 25 October 2022, 09:30AM

The lane closure is necessary while power-supply repairs are carried out following the landslides that occurred at the site last week, Patong Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabadee said yesterday (Oct 24).

Traffic Police will allow traffic through in one direction for five minutes, then reverse traffic flow for five minutes at a time, he explained.

More traffic police officers have been assigned “to solve the problem and alleviate the suffering of passers-by”, he added.

The repairs, and the lane closure, are currently expected to continue through to Sunday (Oct 30).

People using the road were asked to account for the delays when calculating their journey times.

