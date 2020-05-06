Kamala, Rawai to be affected by power outages

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Kamala and Rawai tomorrow (May 7) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 6 May 2020, 05:07PM

A map provided by the PEA to highlight the area in Rawai to be affected by a power outage tomorrow (May 7). Map: PEA

The area in Kamala to be affected by a power outage tomorrow. Map: PEA

The areas in Kamala to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 5pm, are along Soi Hua Khuan Tai, Soi Bang Wan, Soi Hua Khuan Nuea, Soi Bell, Soi Toh Kiad and Soi Masjid.

The areas in Rawai to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are Soi Wisetsuk 1 and 2, Soi Suksan 1, and Patak village.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.