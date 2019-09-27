THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Kamala main road to close for Vegetarian Festival

PHUKET: The main road in Kamala will close for little under two hours tomorrow (Sept 30) as Mah Song spirit mediums and devotees conduct a street procession through the beach resort town as part of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival.

transport
By The Phuket News

Sunday 29 September 2019, 11:00AM

The main road through Kamala will be closed to traffic from 3:45pm to 5:30pm. Image: Kamala OrBorTor / Google Maps

The main road will be closed to traffic from 3:45pm to 5:30pm, Nopporn Karuna, Deputy Chief Executive of the Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) told The Phuket News.

The procession will start at on the main road at the intersection leading to Phuket FantaSea and continue along the Kamala – Patong road (Route 4030) and turn right into Na Hat Rd (also called “Soi Rim Hat” on Google Maps), Mr Nopporn explained.

After proceeding along the Kamala beachfront the procession will turn left onto Layi – Nakha Lay Road, which rejoins the main road through Kamala at the bottom of Kamala Hill.

“From there the procession will return northwards back to the intersection that leads to Phuket FantaSea,” Mr Nopporn said.

“I urge all motorists to plan their journeys around this area while the procession is taking place. All drivers please avoid this road at this time,” he said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience, but this is for our local devotees to honour the Phuket Vewgetarian festival,” Mr Nopporn added.

