The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Kamala hotels threatened with temporary closure over release of untreated wastewater

PHUKET: Hotels in Kamala are set to face temporary closure if they are found to have been releasing untreated wastewater into the Ketnee Canal a local official government official has confirmed today.

crime, environment, pollution, tourism, health,

The Phuket News

Monday 12 February 2018, 04:59PM

Photos sent to The Phuket News show the wastewater being released at Kamala Beach. Photo: Supplied
Photos sent to The Phuket News show the wastewater being released at Kamala Beach. Photo: Supplied

Speaking to The Phuket News this morning (Feb 12), Deputy Chief Executive of Kamala sub-district Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) Nopporn Karuna said, “We have been informed of the untreated wastewater appearing at Kamala Beach, which appears to be flowing from the Ketnee Canal. I have asked Phuket Provincial Public Health Office to inspect the area.

“I believe the cause of this problem is hotels and rental houses in the area releasing untreated wastewater into the canal. However, it will take about fifteen days for us to clarify this,” he said.

In the past we have had untreated wastewater problems at both the Ketnee and Pakbang canals, however, the problem at Pak Bang Canal has already been solved,” he explained.

If hotels in the area are found to have been releasing untreated wastewater into the canals, and if they do not stop doing so within seven to fifteen days, they will be required to temporarily close and solve their wastewater treatment issues.

That is just the initial penalty,” he concluded.

Reporting by Pakin Intajak.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 12 February 2018 - 17:28:35

It is impossible for hotels and rented houses ( people who rent will do nothing about it, it's owners business) to stop untreated polluted waste water flow in 15 days
Technically impossible in 15 day time frame

So 28 February, hotels close, rental house become empty. Yes?
Anyone believe that?
Let me guess, from 01 March the polluters are going to pay a pollution fee to study the problem

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Kamala hotels threatened with temporary closure over release of untreated wastewater

It is impossible for hotels and rented houses ( people who rent will do nothing about it, it's owners business) to stop untreated polluted waste w...(Read More)

Phuket airport on track to serve 18mn pax per year

Phuket International Airport remains cripple as long there are not enough Immigration officers to handle international arrivals and departures in acce...(Read More)

Phuket airport on track to serve 18mn pax per year

I wonder if they have ordered computers for the desks this time! Make all immigration officers leave their phones in their lockers, that will speed u...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

Look at what is on that blue plate! What a farce about it. Here they are good in making big issues of small matters, and ripping off tourists. They...(Read More)

Phuket Gov, Patong Major ordered to quickly resolve Patong Bay wastewater issue

Does illegal hotels not have legal toilets? Find out who are leading untreated wastewater into the sea, and close them down immediately. ...(Read More)

Phuket Gov, Patong Major ordered to quickly resolve Patong Bay wastewater issue

PLEASE!!! I urge the officials to look at the illegal discharges at the north end of Kalim Bay...from White Box all the way up, and all along the coas...(Read More)

Wichien gives more evidence in poaching case

Khun Premchai is a sack of s*#! and is a disgrace to humans. Typical hi-so low-life that thinks he can do whatever he damn well pleases as long as he...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

Got to say this is much ado about nothing. Ugly-ass corals and shells, and chunks of this stuff are all over the place, thanks to all the dead coral ...(Read More)

Phuket Gov, Patong Major ordered to quickly resolve Patong Bay wastewater issue

On Photo nr 5, were they scoped 2 holes, we can see how deep the pollution is already! No children playground The point is not legal or illegal ho...(Read More)

Wichien gives more evidence in poaching case

"Who is that person..."Unbelievable!If someone would read an article carefully instead of trying always to be the first to comment it,he wou...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.