PHUKET: Hotels in Kamala are set to face temporary closure if they are found to have been releasing untreated wastewater into the Ketnee Canal a local official government official has confirmed today.

Monday 12 February 2018, 04:59PM

Photos sent to The Phuket News show the wastewater being released at Kamala Beach. Photo: Supplied

Speaking to The Phuket News this morning (Feb 12), Deputy Chief Executive of Kamala sub-district Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) Nopporn Karuna said, “We have been informed of the untreated wastewater appearing at Kamala Beach, which appears to be flowing from the Ketnee Canal. I have asked Phuket Provincial Public Health Office to inspect the area.

“I believe the cause of this problem is hotels and rental houses in the area releasing untreated wastewater into the canal. However, it will take about fifteen days for us to clarify this,” he said.

“In the past we have had untreated wastewater problems at both the Ketnee and Pakbang canals, however, the problem at Pak Bang Canal has already been solved,” he explained.

“If hotels in the area are found to have been releasing untreated wastewater into the canals, and if they do not stop doing so within seven to fifteen days, they will be required to temporarily close and solve their wastewater treatment issues.

“That is just the initial penalty,” he concluded.

Reporting by Pakin Intajak.