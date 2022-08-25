British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Kamala holds tsunami evacuation drill

Kamala holds tsunami evacuation drill

PHUKET: Hundreds of students, local officials and members of the public joined a tsunami evacuation drill held at Kamala yesterday (Aug 24).

disastersSafetytourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 August 2022, 11:01AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

The tsnami drill was held at the southern end of the beach. The white line marks the 440-metre long wall that prevents people on the northern end of the beach from fleeing danger. Image: Google Maps

The tsnami drill was held at the southern end of the beach. The white line marks the 440-metre long wall that prevents people on the northern end of the beach from fleeing danger. Image: Google Maps

« »

The exercise began with a ‘table-top’ exercise in the morning so that emergency responders and disaster officials could co-ordinate their response, explained Kathu District Chief Siwat Rawangkul, who presided over the opening ceremony of the event.

At 1pm, a tsunami warning sounded and the participants made their way from the “100th Anniversary Memorial Public Park”, known to everyone else as Tsunami Memorial Park, at the southern end of the beach to the to the shelter set up at Kamala Subdistrict Administrative Organization (OrBorTor) about 1.4kilometres away.

Many of those who took part, including officials, actually ran the course, leaving many exhausted on arriving at the shelter.

However, the exercise did not account for any people who may be on the northern end of the beach fleeing a tsunami.

The northern end has a wall 440 metres long along the beachfront marking the boundary of the Kamala Muslim Cemetery, forcing people fleeing a tsunami to run along the beach before making any distance away from the danger.

Some of the participants played the role of people injured in the simulated disaster, with emergency responders providing medical attention. 

Mr Suwit thanked all agencies and parties involved in taking part, and announced that the goal of the exercise had been achieved.

“This is to build confidence among residents and tourists, for people to feel safe and not panic, and survive if a tsunami strikes again,” he said.

The number of tourists returning to the area had increased to about 60% of pre-COVD levels, Mr Suwit noted.

“Another evacuation drill may be held later at night once more hotels re-open and more tourists are staying in the area,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Power outage to affect area in Cherng Talay
Small hotels continue plea for help to re-open
Man stabbed by assailant with child on motorbike
Hong Konger ‘kidnapped’ in Thailand by SE Asia scam ring pleads for help
Castration bill makes the cut
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Surfers from across Southeast Asia converged on Kata Beach || August 24
Prayut suspended, Prawit now Acting PM
Instant noodle prices to rise tomorrow
Water supply outages to affect Koh Kaew, Rassada
Fisherman knocked overboard found safe on uninhabited island
Power outage affect Wat Manik area
Another motorbike rider killed after ‘falling asleep’
Najib sent to jail after Malaysia top court upholds sentence in 1MDB scandal
Thai pandemic centre gets nod
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Suspected overdose on Patong Beach || August 23

 

Phuket community
TAT expects 7.5mn foreign arrivals in second half

Amazing, TAT's belly gazing. Not a single word about situations in countries were the dreamed nu...(Read More)

Anyone Can Drown. No one should.

Lets hope Government Officialdom reads: " Anyone can drown. No one should". Solution is si...(Read More)

Man stabbed by assailant with child on motorbike

Stabbing and causing injuries to someone in broad daylight is not something a 9 year old girl or any...(Read More)

Prayut suspended, Prawit now Acting PM

In the 30 years I have lived here there has never been a competent federal government, not even once...(Read More)

Anyone Can Drown. No one should.

if they only would teach how to swim at school like most countries then this number will decrease su...(Read More)

TAT expects 7.5mn foreign arrivals in second half

TAT up & smoking some good stuff lately i guess.....(Read More)

Small hotels continue plea for help to re-open

if they were illegally build first hand why would now they cry like babies and want to legally open?...(Read More)

Man stabbed by assailant with child on motorbike

If the child turns out to be his daughter then the best thing authorities can do is remove her from ...(Read More)

International surfing comp at Phuket Beach Festival kicks off at Kata

Small onshore slop hardly makes for worthwhile viewing for any potential spectators who may go for a...(Read More)

Prayut suspended, Prawit now Acting PM

.."As it is still open to interpretation".. , as with everything here, although the 2017 C...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
BDO Phuket
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
Fastship Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Barketek

 