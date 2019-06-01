Kamala Green Club announces beach cleaning schedule for June to December 2019

Following their ‘2019 Kick Off meeting’ hosted by Andara at Silk on May 27, Kamala Green Club (KGC) has announced its zoning update and beach cleaning schedule which runs from June through to December of this year. (See images.)

Saturday 1 June 2019, 03:25PM

The beach cleaning schedule runs from June through to December of this year. Photo: KGC



In order to reduce the amount of rubbish on Kamala Beach, the KGC organises weekly beach cleans using a rotating zone schedule with a particular focus on the green season (from May until the end of November).

Each zone is represented by an individual business in the area who manages and takes responsibility for their zone’s clean-ups. They are additionally responsible for soliciting other volunteers to aide their efforts, not only to build the community, but to improve their impact.

The KGC Beach Cleaning Project was launched in 2008. Initially made up of local residents and small businesses, the project is now represented by larger hotels in the Kamala Beach area. Believing that the single greatest way to impact the community is to involve them, KGC involves Kamala businesses and the community as a whole so that they understand that they have contributed to the increase in rubbish on Kamala Beach.

The date, time, zone, meeting points and coordinators are as follows:



June 4 – 3pm – Zone 4 – Public Park – School Andara Resort & Villas

June 7 – 10am – Zone 2 – School Taxi Stand – Cape Sienna Resort

June 12 – 10am – Zone 3 – Police Station – Kamala Sunwing/Sunprime

June 13 – 9:30am – Zone 1 – South Khlong Temple – Keemala / Kamala Beach Estate

June 26 – 9am – Zone 4 – Police Station – Andara Resort & Villas

June 26 – 10am – Zone 5 – Café del Mar – Montazure Kamala

July 4 – 4pm – Zone 2 – School Taxi Stand – Cape Sienna Resort

July 10 – 10am – Zone 3 – Police Station – Kamala Sunwing/Sunprime

July 13 – 9:30am – Zone 1 – South Khlong Temple – Keemala / Kamala Beach Estate

July 18 – 3pm – Zone 4 –Public Park - School – Andara Resort & Villas

July 21 – 10am – Zone 5 –Café del Mar Montazure Kamala

July 28 – 4pm – Zone 2 – School Taxi Stand – Cape Sienna Resort

Aug 4 – 10am – Zone 3 – Police Station – Kamala Sunwing/Sunprime

Aug 8 – 9:30am – Zone 1 – South Khlong Temple – Keemala / Kamala Beach Estate

Aug 9 – 9am – Zone 4 – Police Station – Andara Resort & Villas

Aug 9 – 4pm – Zone 2 – School Taxi Stand – Cape Sienna Resort

Aug 21 – 10am – Zone 5 – Café del Mar – Montazure Kamala

Aug 26– 3pm – Zone 4 – Public Park - School – Andara Resort & Villas

Sep 1 – 10am – Zone 3 – Police Station – Kamala Sunwing/Sunprime

Sep 12 – 9:30am – Zone 1 – South Khlong Temple – Keemala / Kamala Beach Estate

Sep 15 – 10am – Zone 5 – Café del Mar – Montazure Kamala

Sep 17 – 9am – Zone 4 – Police Station – Andara Resort & Villas

Oct 02 – 10am –Zone 3 – Police Station – Kamala Sunwing/Sunprime

Oct 09 – 3pm – Zone 4 – Public Park - School – Andara Resort & Villas

Oct 10 – 9:30am –Zone 1 – South Khlong Temple – Keemala / Kamala Beach Estate

Oct 11 – 4pm – Zone 2 – School Taxi Stand – Cape Sienna Resort

Oct 13 – 10am – Zone 5 – Café del Mar – Montazure Kamala

Oct 27 – 10am – Zone 3 – Police Station – Kamala Sunwing/Sunprime

Oct 31 – 9am – Zone 4 – Police Station – Andara Resort & Villas

Nov 13 – 10am – Zone 5 – Café del Mar – Montazure Kamala

Nov 14 – 9:30am – Zone 1 – South Khlong Temple – Keemala / Kamala Beach Estate

Nov 17 – 4pm – Zone 2 – School Taxi Stand – Cape Sienna Resort

Nov 22 – 3pm – Zone 4 – Public Park - School – Andara Resort & Villas

Nov 24 – 10am – Zone 3 – Police Station – Kamala Sunwing/Sunprime

Dec 09 – 9am – Zone 4 – Police Station – Andara Resort & Villas