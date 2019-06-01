Kamala Green Club announces beach cleaning schedule for June to December 2019

In order to reduce the amount of rubbish on Kamala Beach, the KGC organises weekly beach cleans using a rotating zone schedule with a particular focus on the green season (from May until the end of November).
Each zone is represented by an individual business in the area who manages and takes responsibility for their zone’s clean-ups. They are additionally responsible for soliciting other volunteers to aide their efforts, not only to build the community, but to improve their impact.
The KGC Beach Cleaning Project was launched in 2008. Initially made up of local residents and small businesses, the project is now represented by larger hotels in the Kamala Beach area. Believing that the single greatest way to impact the community is to involve them, KGC involves Kamala businesses and the community as a whole so that they understand that they have contributed to the increase in rubbish on Kamala Beach.
The date, time, zone, meeting points and coordinators are as follows:
June 4 – 3pm – Zone 4 – Public Park – School Andara Resort & Villas
June 7 – 10am – Zone 2 – School Taxi Stand – Cape Sienna Resort
June 12 – 10am – Zone 3 – Police Station – Kamala Sunwing/Sunprime
June 13 – 9:30am – Zone 1 – South Khlong Temple – Keemala / Kamala Beach Estate
June 26 – 9am – Zone 4 – Police Station – Andara Resort & Villas
June 26 – 10am – Zone 5 – Café del Mar – Montazure Kamala
July 4 – 4pm – Zone 2 – School Taxi Stand – Cape Sienna Resort
July 10 – 10am – Zone 3 – Police Station – Kamala Sunwing/Sunprime
July 13 – 9:30am – Zone 1 – South Khlong Temple – Keemala / Kamala Beach Estate
July 18 – 3pm – Zone 4 –Public Park - School – Andara Resort & Villas
July 21 – 10am – Zone 5 –Café del Mar Montazure Kamala
July 28 – 4pm – Zone 2 – School Taxi Stand – Cape Sienna Resort
Aug 4 – 10am – Zone 3 – Police Station – Kamala Sunwing/Sunprime
Aug 8 – 9:30am – Zone 1 – South Khlong Temple – Keemala / Kamala Beach Estate
Aug 9 – 9am – Zone 4 – Police Station – Andara Resort & Villas
Aug 9 – 4pm – Zone 2 – School Taxi Stand – Cape Sienna Resort
Aug 21 – 10am – Zone 5 – Café del Mar – Montazure Kamala
Aug 26– 3pm – Zone 4 – Public Park - School – Andara Resort & Villas
Sep 1 – 10am – Zone 3 – Police Station – Kamala Sunwing/Sunprime
Sep 12 – 9:30am – Zone 1 – South Khlong Temple – Keemala / Kamala Beach Estate
Sep 15 – 10am – Zone 5 – Café del Mar – Montazure Kamala
Sep 17 – 9am – Zone 4 – Police Station – Andara Resort & Villas
Oct 02 – 10am –Zone 3 – Police Station – Kamala Sunwing/Sunprime
Oct 09 – 3pm – Zone 4 – Public Park - School – Andara Resort & Villas
Oct 10 – 9:30am –Zone 1 – South Khlong Temple – Keemala / Kamala Beach Estate
Oct 11 – 4pm – Zone 2 – School Taxi Stand – Cape Sienna Resort
Oct 13 – 10am – Zone 5 – Café del Mar – Montazure Kamala
Oct 27 – 10am – Zone 3 – Police Station – Kamala Sunwing/Sunprime
Oct 31 – 9am – Zone 4 – Police Station – Andara Resort & Villas
Nov 13 – 10am – Zone 5 – Café del Mar – Montazure Kamala
Nov 14 – 9:30am – Zone 1 – South Khlong Temple – Keemala / Kamala Beach Estate
Nov 17 – 4pm – Zone 2 – School Taxi Stand – Cape Sienna Resort
Nov 22 – 3pm – Zone 4 – Public Park - School – Andara Resort & Villas
Nov 24 – 10am – Zone 3 – Police Station – Kamala Sunwing/Sunprime
Dec 09 – 9am – Zone 4 – Police Station – Andara Resort & Villas
Be the first to comment.