Kamala death deemed suicide due to depression

PHUKET: The death of a man found hanged in a rented room in Kamala this morning (Dec 14) has been accepted by his family as suicide due to depression, Kamala Police have reported.

deathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 14 December 2020, 05:28PM

Rescue workers at the scene. Photo: Rescuers 8105

Rescue workers at the scene. Photo: Rescuers 8105

Lt Col Watcharapol Kanjanakuntorn of the Kamala Police was informed at 9am that the man’s body had been found in the rented room, in Moo 1 Kamala.

Kamala Police with the rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the body of Chaiwat Wongsaensuk, 26, originally from Ubon Ratchathani, hanged by a rope tied to a roof beam in front of the bathroom.

Police estimate that Mr Chaiwat died at least five hours before his body was found.

Officers at the scene found no signs that Mr Chaiwat had been involved in any form of a struggle, Lt Col Watcharapol reported.

The body was taken to Patong Hospital for further examination, where doctors also confirmed that Mr Chaiwat had not been in any form of altercation, he added.

Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers

Officers spoke with Mr Chaiwat’s mother, Banjai Pohpuet, 51, who said that her son had suffered bouts of depression, Lt Col Watcharapol also noted in his report.

Ms Banjai did not contest the police’s understanding that her son had died of suicide, he added.

Mr Chaiwat’s body will be handed over to the family so that funeral preparations could be made, Lt Col Watcharapol added.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

