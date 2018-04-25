PHUKET: JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa has announced the appointment of Matthias Y. Sutter as the resort’s new General Manager, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and 18 years of luxury hospitality expertise.

In his role as GM, Mr Sutter will be primarily responsible for managing the hotel operations and maintaining the exceptional services of the 265-room luxury resort located on Mai Khao Beach.

Mr Sutter started off as an architect but soon discovered his passion in hospitality, obtaining his degree at the Swiss Hotel Management School, Zurich Belvoirpark. He received his master’s of business administration at the Zurich Graduate Business School of Administration, which gave him the necessary tools to advance in his career as a hotelier.

Mr Sutter, who speaks English, German and French, brings with him over 18 years of experience with some of the world’s leading luxury properties including Peninsula and Hyatt.

He joined the Marriott group in 2011 as Hotel Manager at the St Regis Sanya followed by his first General Manager appointment at the Sheraton D cube City, Seoul in 2014.

Over the past few months, Mr Sutter has been assigned to the corporate office, assisting in diverse “Task Force” assignments such as the St Regis Singapore and the two newly opened Moxy hotels in Tokyo and Osaka.

A former member of the Swiss National Junior Golf team as well as being an active and passionate triathlete, Mr Sutter is also a family man, devoted to his wife Elia and their adorable 5-year-old twins, Adriana and Sebastian.

Oriol Montal, who served as the JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa General Manager for the past four years, earlier this month took up the position of GM at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali.