JW Marriott Phuket bestowed MICE award and special recognition

PHUKET: The JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa has received one award as well as special recognition for its MICE facilities. The awards were bestowed at the MICE Standards Day 2019 award ceremony held at The Berkley Hotel Pathunam in Bangkok on Monday (Apr 29).

tourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 2 May 2019, 02:57PM

Matthias Y. Sutter (2nd from right), General Manager of JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa along with Sabrina Hofstetter (1st left), Director of Sales & Marketing received the pledge from Dr Atchaka Sibunruang, Chairman of Board, MICE capabilities Department, Thailand Convention Exhibition Bureau, during the Thailand MICE Venue Standard Award Ceremony in Bangkok on Monday (Apr 29.)

Winners of Thailand MICE Venue Standards Award.

Matthias Y. Sutter (left), General Manager, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, also received the certificate of Appreciation from Nichapa Yosween (right), Thailand’s Convention & Exhibition Bureau’s Senior Vice President; in recognition of participation in MICE Sustainability Thailand project, the hotel initiative of Food Waste Prevention.

Representatives for the recognition of participation in MICE Sustainability Thailand project.

Matthias Y. Sutter (left), General Manager of JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa along with Sabrina Hofstetter (1st left), Director of Sales & Marketing received the pledge from Dr Atchaka Sibunruang, Chairman of Board, MICE capabilities Department, Thailand Convention Exhibition Bureau, during the Thailand MICE Venue Standard Award Ceremony in Bangkok on Monday (Apr 29.)

The team from the JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa proudly hold up their awards.

The resort’s General Manager, Matthias Y. Sutter, accepted the prestigious award of ‘Thailand MICE Venue Standard Award 2019 -2021’ from Dr Atchaka Sibunruang, Chairman of Board, MICE Capabilities Department, Thailand Convention Exhibition Bureau (TCEB).

The resort’s Rawai 1 and Rawai 2 meeting venues were recognised as certified by the TCEB. The certificate recognises that the hotel has meeting rooms that have passed TCEB assessments and criteria among 371 MICE venues and 949 meeting rooms across the country.

The criteria for the venue standards contain elements related to three indicators: physical, technological and service requirements. The focus is the development of a basic standard that will be built on in order to meet international standards.

Moreover, entrepreneurs certified by Thailand MICE Venue Standards (TMVS) also appear on the TCEB’s “Approved List” and will be publicised worldwide as good venues that meet international standards. The TCEB aims to have more than 600 venues and 1,200 meeting rooms receive TMVS certification by 2023.

At the event on Monday, Mr Sutter also received a certificate of Appreciation from TCEB Senior Vice President Nichapa Yoswee in recognition of participation in the MICE Sustainability Thailand project through the hotel’s Food Waste Prevention initiative.

JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa partnered with LightBlue Environmental Consulting Co Ltd, a consulting firm focusing on sustainability in the hospitality sector, expressly on food waste prevention.

Since September last year, The Marriott Café, which serves up to 1,000 guests a day on the breakfast buffet line, has been selected as the pilot restaurant of 10 restaurants and bars at the JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa to implement the resort’s Food Waste Prevention project.

Zest Real Estate

With an impressive result, based on five months’ data, The Marriott Cafe reduced food costs by 2%, cost per cover by 12%, reduced its CO2 carbon emissions footprint by 33 tons, and achieved a 32.0% average reduction in food waste per cover across the full post-baseline period, which is well beyond the goal of a 10% reduction.

“It is double pleasure to receive both the Thailand MICE Venue Standard Award for our meeting venues and recognise our MICE Sustainability - Food Waste Prevention project,” said Mr Sutter.

“This is the third consecutive year that our resort has won The Thailand MICE Venue Standards Award, in total seven of our 10 meeting rooms have been certified by this award,” he added.

“To be certified by the government leading edge agency, the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), raises the bar and helps us improve our Meetings & Events facilities and services and definitely enhances our business with regional and international corporates,” he added.

Whether its meetings, events or weddings, Phuket conferences, incentives or corporate retreats, the JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa combines both business and relaxation with a world-class meetings and events facilities and impeccable teams to be served for every events, noted a release by the resort announcing the MICE awards.

“The hotel provides 10 meeting rooms and boasts a 636-square-metre Mai Khao Ballroom that can accommodate up to 450 guests. Featuring state-of-the-art latest audio visual system with natural daylight and flexible to breakout rooms, the pristine beachfront with breathtaking tropical setting that can seats up to 600 given the clients a choice of indoor and outdoor venues for MICE and Phuket weddings,” the release added.

 

 

