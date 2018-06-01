CLASSIFIEDS ONLY THB 2,500 + VAT FOR 3 LANGUAGES The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
JW Marriott Phuket appoints new Executive Sous Chef Brian Raymond Moore

The award winning Phuket beach resort, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa has appointed Brian Raymond Moore as the new Executive Sous effective immediately.

Press Release

Friday 1 June 2018, 05:26PM

In his new role, Brian will be supporting the Executive Chef Dietmar Spitzer at JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa in supervising daily operations at the resort’s ten onsite Phuket restaurants and bars, banqueting, catering for meetings and events as well as overseeing all culinary initiatives and entire kitchen team.

Chef Brian is an established leader in the restaurant industry with a career spanning more than two decade. He brings with him 27 years of culinary experience and restaurants expertise with

will be a great asset for the resort. Brian’s passion for food shines through his love for classic and modern European cuisine. He has a strong track record in food operations, successfully developing and managing new culinary initiatives.

Aged 44, and a native Australian, he was born and raised in the city that renowned world’s top foodie town, Melbourne. Brian completed his Apprenticeship of Cookery in 1994 at the William Angliss Institute, Australia’s highly regarded specialist center for hospitality, tourism and culinary arts.

He started his culinary journey as apprentice chef in Grand Hotel (now Hotel Windsor) in Melbourne. He continued to hone his skills working in fine dining restaurants among Italian, French to European cuisine like Rogalsky’s restaurant; Laconda Veneta; Arigo Harry’s Bar; Rospar’s Restaurant; The Willow; Riva St Kilda Marina; Peter Rowland Catering; Chiones Restaurant; Arthur’s Seat Restaurant in Australia.

Chef Brian joins JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa from his previous role as the Corporate Group Executive Chef at the Epicurean Group in Hong Kong where he contributed his long 10- year service with. His limelight with Epicurean Group, he developed the French bistro concept with 3-star Michelin Chef Yannick Alleno at Terroir Parisien and launched numerous new restaurants in Hong Kong and Kowloon.

His passionate approach has gained Brian a number of awards like Michelin guide recommended restaurant Steik World Meats for 5 consecutive years from 2011 – 2015; Steik World Meats named Hong Kong Tatler’s Best Restaurants 2014 – 2015 just to name a few. Now he is up for a new challenge and ready to bring the culinary scene on the island of Phuket to the next level.

JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa’s Andaman Grill will be launching the new menu created by Chef Brian from 24 June onwards. The degustation dinner on the new menu will be ‘Spinach & Watercress Soup’ 63°C slow-cooked free range egg; Poached Andaman Sea Prawns Tian – crushed avocado, organic melon, gazpacho dressing; ‘Big Eye Tuna Tartar – Crushed avocado, preserved lemon, red radish, crème fraiche and lattice potato crisps; ‘Andaman Sea Bass Fillet – Honey mustard caulifloweretes, cauliflower cream, radish and fresh tarragon; Duck Breast – Sous-vide and 5 spiced duck breast sautéed bock choy, sweet potato puree and duck jus; Mango & Passion Fruit Pavlova – Chantilly cream and mango gel and more sampling menu to delight your taste buds.

 

Advance reservations are required. For more information or reserve a table, please contact Restaurant Reservations on +66 76 338 000 or via e-mail to mhrs.hktjw.fbdiningexperience@marriott.com or log onto jwmarriottphuketresort.com

 

 
