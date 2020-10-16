Oak Maedow Phuket
Jutatip dominating Tour of Thailand

CYCLING: Jutatip Maneephan continued her dominance at the Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s Cup Women’s Tour of Thailand after winning the second stage of the country’s premier cycling event in Surat Thani yesterday (Oct 15).

Cycling
By Bangkok Post

Friday 16 October 2020, 11:17AM

Jutatip Maneephan, pink jersey, leads the pack during yesterday’s second stage. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Defending champion Jutatip, the national team rider, won the 98.60km second stage which started and finished at Surat Thani’s City Pillar Shrine.

Jutatip crossed the finish line to win with a time of 2:36.46 hours. Supaksorn Nuntana came second while Chaniporn Batriya was third.

Jutatip, who represented Thailand at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, retained the overall leader’s pink jersey with a total time of 4:46.10 hours. She was also the overall points leader with 34 points.

“Today was my second stage win and I will do my best tomorrow to win the final stage,” said Jutatip.

There was an accident during the last 150 metres of yesterday’s race and three cyclists - Kamolradda Kaoplod, Kanyarat Ketthonglang and Anna Dechaphan - were taken to a hospital but there was no report of serious injuries.

“Overall it was another good day of competition although there was an accident before the finish line. But it was because everyone was trying to win the race,” said Gen Decha Hemkrasri, president of the Thai Cycling Association.

“I would like to congratulate Jutatip for winning the second stage. It was a great result for her.”

Today’s third and final stage will start at Surat Thani’s City Pillar Shrine and end at Wat Phra Borommathat Chaiya, covering the distance of 81.20km.

