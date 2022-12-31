British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Just seven accidents in first two days of road safety campaign

Just seven accidents in first two days of road safety campaign

PHUKET: Officials figures pertaining to the first two days of the Seven Days of Danger road safety campaign in Phuket confirm no recorded deaths and just seven accidents, it was announced today (Dec 31).

policetransportSafetydeath
By The Phuket News

Saturday 31 December 2022, 04:01PM

Photo: Khao Phuket

Photo: Khao Phuket

The data covered Day 1 on Thursday (Dec 29) and Day 2 yesterday (Dec 30) and was announced by Rachadaporn Oin, head of Phuket’s Tourism and Sports Office, at 1pm today.

The reports stated that there have been a total of seven road accidents during the first two days involving two males and five femals; no tourists were reported as being among the numbers.

However, despite the relatively positive news, it only covered up until 12 midnight last night and therefore did not make reference to the first recorded fatality The Phuket News reported of a 32-year-old man who ran into the back of a parked trailer on his motorbike in the early hours of this morning.

The reports detailed the following:

Day Two of the Seven Days of Danger Campaign (Friday, Dec 30)

- 5 accidents in total

- 5 people reported injured (2 male, 3 female)

- 0 deaths

- 0 tourists injured

- 0 tourist deaths

The accumulated statistics for the first two days revealed:

- 7 accidents in total.

- 7 people reported injured (2 male, 5 female)

- 0 deaths

- 0 tourist accidents

- 0 tourists injured

- 0 tourist deaths

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Casino inferno blamed on electrical fault
Seven Days of Danger records first fatality
Governor thanks Phuket residents for recovery
New Year countdown festival underway at Surin Beach
Share the data, WHO urges China at COVID surge talks
Curbs likely for Chinese arrivals
Man revived from drowning at Kamala Beach
Navy confirms finding two more bodies of foreigners off Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New Year festivals begin, Phuket expects B100bn, Apologies for alleged bribery || December 30
Navy retrieves two bodies off Racha Noi, searches for two more
Poll: Minority agree with 4am pub closing
Maya Bay to close in January for jetty repairs
Phuket police launch anti-crime drive for New Year
Seven Days of Danger safety campaign underway in Phuket
Rescuers scour gutted Cambodian casino after devastating fire

 

Phuket community
Navy confirms finding two more bodies of foreigners off Phuket

This script will fill in the missing backstory later in the narration I hope. I'd present it in ...(Read More)

Maya Bay to close in January for jetty repairs

@JohnC There's no reason to go to Koh Ping Gan other than the fact that it was the location for ...(Read More)

Curbs likely for Chinese arrivals

Good...(Read More)

Man revived from drowning at Kamala Beach

Instead of grammar why not concentrate on the lack of lifeguards on Kamala beach....(Read More)

Man revived from drowning at Kamala Beach

JohnC, come on! Don't be so focussed on the komma. Much is a ''matter of speaking'. ...(Read More)

Rescuers scour gutted Cambodian casino after devastating fire

All these casinos are owned by greedy well connected Thais and Cambodians, most likely senior offici...(Read More)

Man revived from drowning at Kamala Beach

How can you revive a 'drowned' man? Need to fix the grammar used PN. If he has drowned it me...(Read More)

Navy confirms finding two more bodies of foreigners off Phuket

Mr Ceferin seems to be a very useless sailor or just a very bad liar. Small craft like his do not ju...(Read More)

Navy retrieves two bodies off Racha Noi, searches for two more

That navy patrol boat should be careful the seas don't get a bit choppy and it capsizes....(Read More)

Maya Bay to close in January for jetty repairs

No swimming allowed in the bay so what possible reason would any tourist want to go there for? Just ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
Ixina Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property

 