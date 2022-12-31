Just seven accidents in first two days of road safety campaign

PHUKET: Officials figures pertaining to the first two days of the Seven Days of Danger road safety campaign in Phuket confirm no recorded deaths and just seven accidents, it was announced today (Dec 31).

By The Phuket News

Saturday 31 December 2022, 04:01PM

Photo: Khao Phuket

The data covered Day 1 on Thursday (Dec 29) and Day 2 yesterday (Dec 30) and was announced by Rachadaporn Oin, head of Phuket’s Tourism and Sports Office, at 1pm today. The reports stated that there have been a total of seven road accidents during the first two days involving two males and five femals; no tourists were reported as being among the numbers. However, despite the relatively positive news, it only covered up until 12 midnight last night and therefore did not make reference to the first recorded fatality The Phuket News reported of a 32-year-old man who ran into the back of a parked trailer on his motorbike in the early hours of this morning. The reports detailed the following: Day Two of the Seven Days of Danger Campaign (Friday, Dec 30) - 5 accidents in total - 5 people reported injured (2 male, 3 female) - 0 deaths - 0 tourists injured - 0 tourist deaths The accumulated statistics for the first two days revealed: - 7 accidents in total. - 7 people reported injured (2 male, 5 female) - 0 deaths - 0 tourist accidents - 0 tourists injured - 0 tourist deaths