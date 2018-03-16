The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Travel
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Just minutes from Phuket, Koh Maphrao feels a million miles away

During the high season in the beginning of the year, Phuket is well-known as one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, with its beautiful beaches, azure seas and the scores of smaller islands surrounding it.

The Phuket News

Saturday 24 March 2018, 10:30AM

In recent years, Phuket has also increased in popularity among domestic Thai tourists who come for many of the same reasons as foreigners, including the island’s famous local cuisine.

Phuket is both a destination in itself and a jumping off point for the dozens of smaller islands of Phang Nga Bay such as Koh Phi Phi, Koh Yao Noi and Koh Racha Yai.

But if you are not planning to visit any of these more distant islands from Phuket, there is one island that has all the delights of these islands but is located only minutes away by boat from Phuket.

The island in question is called Koh Maphrao, which translated to English means Coconut Island, and it is actually a part of Phuket’s Koh Kaew sub-district.

Koh Maphrao can be reached easily by boat from just north of Phuket Town at Laem Hin Pier, in fact, you can see the island right in front of you while you wait for your boat at the pier.

Koh Maphrao has an area of 2,620 rai, which as you might have guessed, is packed full of the towering coconut trees that give the island its name.

Most of villagers on the island are Muslim and still work mostly in the traditional industries of fishing, rubber tapping and coconut harvesting that have sustained the island, and many others like it, for centuries.

The island is teeming with wildlife and it is easy to spot many different types of marine animals such as crabs, fish, shellfish and hermit crabs on its sandy beaches.

There are just two piers on the island, one located on the western beach to transfer day-trippers and tourists visiting the island’s resorts and guesthouses and other in the north, which is used by the local fishermen.

There are plenty of accommodation options on the island, from cosy natural bungalows amongst the trees to a large five star resort called The Village. There are also various food shacks and bars to service the visiting tourists.

Despite being just a few minutes away from Phuket – its noisier, busier brother – Koh Maphrao has a completely different and peaceful atmosphere, making it a perfect example of Southern Thailand’s famous natural beauty.

Trees line the beaches swaying in the wind, as the local villagers go about their daily routines seemingly a world away from the shopping malls, nightclubs and party towns of Phuket.

British International School, Phuket

The laid-back island offers a wide range of food and accommodation that will suit every budget, making it a great place to hop over to for the weekend and explore without breaking the bank – another reason why it is a popular choice for both Thais and local expats.

Many visitors simply enjoy exploring the nooks and crannies of the island in search of the perfect sunbathing spot or a patch of sea to go snorkelling and observe the beautiful marine life.

There are three beaches; the western beach at the pier, the beach in front of the village and the beach on the east of the island, however the beaches at the pier and village are not as pleasant for swimming as the eastern beach.

Hence, most tourists go to swim on the white sand beach located on the island’s east coast, where there are also a host of other activities to do, such as visiting a traditional fishing village, nature walking, cycling around the island, fishing from a longtail boat and visiting a working pearl farm.

The waters surrounding Koh Maphrao are filled with fish, many of which make for excellent eating, if you are a keen angler, simply chat to one of the local longtail boat operators about hiring their services for a full or half-day fishing tour, there are also places you can cast a line from the beach or rocks, but they might be a little harder to discover without local knowledge.

To get to Koh Maphrao you can pay just B20 to jump on a longtail from Laem Hin Pier, or for a bit more, you can catch a speed boat from Royal Phuket Marina, both options take about 10 minutes to get to the island.

On the way to the island, you will pass several “floating restaurants” out on the water, which are a well-known attraction popular with local and visiting Thais.

Even if you’re not visiting the island, you can ask a longtail driver to take you out to the floating restaurants to experience some authentic Southern Thai cuisine for a reasonable price in this wonderfully unique setting – and as long as you are dining, the longtail ride is free!

So if you are looking for the perfect place to relax and forget about your troubles for a while, then now is the perfect time to plan a visit to peaceful Koh Maphrao.

 

By Kansinee Phumipol & Naiyana Sithongthiao

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Four injured in bus crash on Kata hill, officials douse engine to prevent fire

At yes, bus safety crackdown in full effect..... great effort........(Read More)

Two killed, four injured in Phuket tour bus and pick-up collision in Krabi

So the crackdown on buses following the horror crash in Korat is going as well as was expected then ........(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard crisis leads to request for US ‘Level 3’ Travel Advisory warning

Only in Thailand could something so easy be made into such a farce. Just shows the affect of the “me me me” mentality....(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard crisis leads to request for US ‘Level 3’ Travel Advisory warning

Not a surprise. It will not be long before all nations will say Thailand too dangerous to go and insurance companies will stop insuring tourists in Th...(Read More)

Four injured in bus crash on Kata hill, officials douse engine to prevent fire

They need to give these buses a proper road worthiness inspect at least once a year as they are supposed to do, far to many brake failures for vehicle...(Read More)

NLA member’s son convicted of up-skirting in London

I don't believe the guy who stole the pictures off the wall even lost his job. Losing Face is a convenient excuse that allows you to disrespect ot...(Read More)

Phuket signs three-year foam container-free MoU

At least 90% of the foam boxes dished out on Phuket will have been sourced from a Makro store. There's not really anywhere else to get them after ...(Read More)

Phuket signs three-year foam container-free MoU

As thai officials get a press microphone under their nose become a 'non thinking speaking waterfall', the public can learn a lot So, now we k...(Read More)

Driver dead as water truck rolls Patong Hill hillside

Anyone who honestly expects a tunnel will ever be built is living in cloud cuckoo land. The money was made on 'feasibility studies' (over B40 ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.