Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Jumbo death spurs call to shun plastic bags

Jumbo death spurs call to shun plastic bags

The latest loss of a wild elephant which died with plastic bags in its intestines and stomach showed the public campaign to reduce plastic bags was ’falling on deaf ears’, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa says.

animalspollutiondeath
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 12 July 2020, 11:44AM

Plastic waste found in the intestine and stomach of an elephant found dead at the back of the Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok campus in Chanthaburi province last week. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Plastic waste found in the intestine and stomach of an elephant found dead at the back of the Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok campus in Chanthaburi province last week. Photo: via Bangkok Post

“How many wild animals need to die in order to raise the conscience of some people,” he wrote on his official Facebook Page in conveying his dismay towards the recent death of a wild jumbo.

Forest officials from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation on Wednesday (July 8) found a male elephant, weighing about 3.5 tonnes and aged around 20, dead at the back of the Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok campus in Chanthaburi province, reports the Bangkok Post.

Officials at the department found plastic bags inside the animal.

An initial investigation found it died from a severe intestinal infection. Further laboratory tests will be done to firmly establish the cause of death.

Mr Varawut lamented that people still turn a deaf ear to pleas to stop using plastic bags and calls to save wild animals’ lives from plastic was not reaching Thai people.

Mr Varawut said he was disappointed with the report of the elephant’s death in the Khao Khitchakut National Park in Chanthaburi province and dismayed to hear that plastic waste found in its stomach is likely to be the cause of its death.

Certain people who continue to carelessly dispose of plastic bags in the forest zone.

He said the ministry has launched a campaign to reduce the daily use of plastic bags after the loss last year of a baby dugong, widely known as Mariam.

The ministry later came up with the Mariam project to save the rare marine mammal species, together with a plan to reduce plastic bag consumption.

It also launched a campaign of “Every Day Say No to Plastic Bags” by banning the use of plastic bags in supermarkets and convenience stores nationwide.

The ministry said it was hoped the campaign would reduce the disposal of 3.75 billion plastic bags per month.

Its success has finally brought the country to a better position from 6th to 10th of the world’s largest waste distributors to the sea.

The female dugong who lost her family was found on a beach last year in Krabi province. Several months later the animal died after being treated by officials.

The autopsy found many pieces of plastic bag in the dugong’s stomach, which is believed to be the main cause of death.

“People are still being deaf to our campaign,” he said. “We have found the loss of other animals caused by the plastic bags, with the latest case of the poor wild jumbo. Please help us by not leaving any plastic waste inside the park.”

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 13 July 2020 - 10:37:18 

Look at Phuket beaches at shadow locations under the trees where thai families spread plaids and eat/drink the whole Sunday, ...and than just leave the mess at the place. Plastic and styrofoam, leaving it for the wind to spread. Not even thinking to gather it and dump it in garbage containers.

JohnC | 13 July 2020 - 08:46:46 

The main point seems to be missed in this article. It is not the plastic bags killing the wildlife. It is the disgusting people who throw their rubbish anywhere they want or leave it after their picnic and walk away. What is wrong with people that they don't care in any way about it, especially their own country. In 25 years here I can say it is 90% local people who are the worst offenders. Sa...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Visits by foreign diplomats, business reps suspended
Neighbour shot in dispute over teen son’s loud music
Meth floods back at end of lockdown
COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plastic found inside dead elephant! Corruption charges over condo project? || July 13
Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief
Family financial stress blamed for suicide
DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira
Search continues after man washed off rocks near Paradise Beach
COVID vaccine ready ‘next year’
Phuket Opinion: Ghost of Phuket past rears its ugly head
Senior MPs visit Phuket to assess COVID fallout and hear resident’s requests
French bus driver dies after attack over mask-wearing rules
One dead, one injured as motorbike crashes into parked truck in Thalang
Thailand, US plot post-outbreak future

 

Phuket community
COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

"They were not asked to quarantine because they were coming for less than 14 days but they were...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

In my experience most people on Phuket have been wearing masks. But I am now in Khao Lak for a few d...(Read More)

COVID vaccine ready ‘next year’

1. Nobody said anything about each person needing 2 doses. That would be unusual and you could argue...(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

It is very much time to have Orbor Tor elections. The 6 years serving present 'Officials' in...(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

WE know what happens if someone "pushes" too hard, they "disappear," or run for ...(Read More)

COVID infected Egyptian soldier triggers Rayong inquiry

Aren't we missing something? Missing the reason why Egyptian soldiers were in Rayong, UAE, Pakis...(Read More)

COVID vaccine ready ‘next year’

"3 Million are paper phantom doses.Meaning commission doses" OMG Kurt,what a load of rubbi...(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

... The National security threat comes from within the highest Government level!......(Read More)

DSI pursuing corruption charges over The Peaks condo project, says MP Sira

How could 57 MP's file a request/complain that Mr. Sira with interfering with 'Officials'...(Read More)

Six months after Thailand’s first COVID case, Phuket holding strong, says island health chief

And this is very good Fascinated... the people are simply sick and tired from wearing face masks at ...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
Binomo
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 