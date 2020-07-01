July 27 gets nod as Songrkan substitute holiday

BANGKOK: The Cabinet has approved July 27 as a substitute Songkran holiday, creating another four-day holiday this month.



By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 1 July 2020, 09:37AM

The move is hoped to boost domestic tourism over the long weekend. Photo: NNT

Since July 28, which falls on Tuesday, is already a holiday observing His Majesty the King’s birthday, the announcement adds another day to the period, creating a long weekend from July 25-28 (Saturday to Tuesday).

Earlier, the cabinet put on hold three Songkran holidays this year at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak to prevent people from travelling and spreading the disease. It has yet to assign the remaining two Songkran holidays.

State enterprises, the Bank of Thailand and the Labour Ministry will consider setting the holidays as they see fit in the wake of the cabinet announcement.

The other long weekend is July 4-7 -- Asarnha Bucha on Sunday, Buddhist Lent on Monday and a lieu day for Asarnha Bucha on Tuesday.