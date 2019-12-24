Judgement day 'next month' for FFP

THAILAND: The Constitutional Court is expected to rule next month on whether to dissolve the Future Forward Party (FFP) over allegations it attempted to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.

politics

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 24 December 2019, 09:57AM

Leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and other Future Forward Party executives are accused of violating Section 49 of the charter which prohibits actions that undermine the constitutional monarchy. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Natthaporn Toprayoon, who petitioned the court early this year seeking disbandment of the FFP for violating Section 49 of the charter, said he expects a ruling by the middle of January.

His prediction came after the court rejected the FFP's request for a full inquiry into the case. The court said there was sufficient evidence to rule on the case without holding an inquiry under Section 58 (1) of the Constitutional Court's Procedure Act.

Mr Natthaporn cited the dissolution case against the Thai Raksa Chart Party (TRC) early this year, in which the court handed down its ruling without conducting an inquiry given there was already sufficient evidence.

He said the court may schedule the ruling date when it meets tomorrow.

In his petition, Mr Natthaporn accused the FFP, its leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, party secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul and party executives of violating Section 49 of the charter which prohibits actions that undermine the constitutional monarchy.

He cited FFP actions including the party's regulations and also speeches and lectures made by the senior party figures.

FFP spokeswoman Pannika Wanich said yesterday (Dec 23) the party was bracing itself for the court's ruling after the request for an inquiry was rejected.