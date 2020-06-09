Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Joyful PM Ardern declares New Zealand virus victory

Joyful PM Ardern declares New Zealand virus victory

WORLD: New Zealand lifted all domestic coronavirus restrictions yesterday (June 8) after its final COVID-19 patient was given the all clear, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealing she danced around her living room when told about the milestone.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety
By AFP

Tuesday 9 June 2020, 11:28AM

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her government is confident that the country has ‘eliminated transmission’ of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her government is confident that the country has ‘eliminated transmission’ of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP

While strict border controls will remain in place, Ardern said restrictions such as social distancing and limits on public gatherings were no longer needed.

“We are confident we have eliminated transmission of the virus in New Zealand for now,” she said in a televised address, saying Kiwis had “united in unprecedented ways to crush the virus”.

The South Pacific nation, with a population of five million, has had 1,154 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths.

There have been no new infections for 17 days and, until yesterday, just one active case for more than a week.

Details of the final patient were not released for privacy reasons but it is believed to be a woman aged in her 50s who was linked to a cluster at an Auckland nursing home.

Ardern said the sacrifices made by New Zealanders, including a drastic seven-week lockdown that helped curb infection rates, had been rewarded now that there were no active cases in the country.

Asked about her reaction upon hearing the news, she replied: “I did a little dance” with baby daughter Neve.

“She was caught a little by surprise but she joined in, having absolutely no idea why I was dancing around the lounge.”

Mitsu Tiansin Motors

New Zealand’s move down to Level 1, the lowest rating on its four-tier virus response system, means nightclubs can operate without dance floor restrictions and theatres will reopen.

It also means sporting events can proceed with crowds in the stands, a change New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said offered its Super Rugby Aotearoa competition the opportunity to achieve a world first when it kicks off this weekend.

“We’re incredibly proud, and grateful, to be the first professional sports competition in the world to be in a position to have our teams play in front of their fans again,” NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said.

While many other sporting competitions around the globe have announced plans to restart, the vast majority will be played either with no crowds or with numbers severely restricted.

On a broader level, Ardern said easing restrictions would help New Zealand’s economy.

“We now have a head start on economic recovery because at level one we become one of the most open, if not the most open, economies in the world,” she said.

The prime minister said modelling showed the economy would operate at just 3.8% below normal at Level 1, compared with a 37% impairment at Level 4 lockdown.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

harald | 09 June 2020 - 11:42:10 

same there, flu comes alone and flu goes alone after a while

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket beaches open
No self-quarantine for domestic arrivals to Phuket: confirmed
Government eyes easing of overseas entry ban
TAT unveils three-part strategy for ‘new normal’ tourism recovery 
Russian arrested in Patong for tour-ticket fraud
Online alcohol pics row blows up again after hundreds fined
Government denies phone tracking
Phuket’s Wal Brown bestowed Order of Australia Medal
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket beaches to reopen Tuesday! Employing ex-convicts? 7 new Thailand cases! || June 8
Immigration hunting B280mn scam gang, Phuket victim loses B1.4mn
Phuket marks 14 days without new COVID-19 infection, total holds at 227
B2.9bn to restart grassroots businesses
Poll shows opinions polarised over Prayut’s first year as PM
Global virus deaths top 400,000 as Latin America infections rise
CCSA security chief warns violators of harsh measures

 

Phuket community
Phuket beaches open

This are the most idiotic rules I ever seen, but hey, Phuket officials had another ceremony to atten...(Read More)

Phuket beaches open

In the conditions I miss the Beach Vendors rules. Is beach Thai vendoring not already many years il...(Read More)

Government denies phone tracking

r u sure... 100percent.... as soon as regular international flights resume I will leave LOS for good...(Read More)

Phuket’s Wal Brown bestowed Order of Australia Medal

fantastic wal , will drop in when we can escape australia. ...(Read More)

No self-quarantine for domestic arrivals to Phuket: confirmed

This is just crazy. One official will say black, another official will say white, another one will s...(Read More)

Government denies phone tracking

@LALALA airport is opening soon Are going to carry out your threat/promise to leave this dreadful p...(Read More)

More Thai airports allowed to re-open for domestic flights

Why you asking @Kurt? Are you planning on going away somewhere ?Or just another post something befor...(Read More)

No self-quarantine for domestic arrivals to Phuket: confirmed

Good news for a change, well it's a start in the right direction....(Read More)

Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening

Almost two and a half months with the beaches closed, incredible! Tourists will not easily forget t...(Read More)

TAT unveils three-part strategy for ‘new normal’ tourism recovery 

Please name 1 corona virus that has a vaccine. However for 995 baht [satire] a special price just f...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential

 