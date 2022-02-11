BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Jota double keeps Liverpool in title hunt, 10-man Arsenal win at Wolves

Jota double keeps Liverpool in title hunt, 10-man Arsenal win at Wolves

FOOTBALL: Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool are not breathing down Manchester City’s necks yet, but the Reds remain in the hunt for the Premier League title after Diogo Jota’s double beat Leicester 2-0 at Anfield last night (Feb 10).

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Friday 11 February 2022, 09:35AM

Diogo Jota has now scored 17 goals for Liverpool this season. Photo: AFP

Diogo Jota has now scored 17 goals for Liverpool this season. Photo: AFP

Victory for Klopp’s men cut City’s advantage at the top of the table to nine points, but Liverpool still have a game in hand to come on the English champions.

“I don’t think they smell our breath already,” said Klopp. “But we just try to win football matches.”

With Mohamed Salah left on the bench from the start after his exertions at the Africa Cup of Nations and Sadio Mane still celebrating his success with Senegal, Jota took centre stage to continue his excellent season.

The Portuguese produced two predatory finishes as he smashed home a loose ball from close range to open the scoring in the first half before firing into the far corner three minutes from time to take his tally for the campaign to 17 goals.

“He’s obviously in a really good goalscoring moment, which is incredibly helpful in the absence of Sadio and Mo,” added Klopp. “We have no idea where his limit is.”

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers returned to Anfield under pressure to turn around the Foxes’ floundering season after an embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Championship side Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Rodgers made a statement with his team selection with a number of first-team regulars left out, including Youri Tielemans, who had captained Leicester at the weekend.

“Tonight was not just about the result, it was about restoring pride,” said Rodgers.

“We took a top team right to the very end. I was much happier with that performance tonight and the spirit of the team.”

In the absence of Salah and Mane, Klopp handed a first Liverpool start to January signing Luis Diaz.

The Colombian’s direct running caught the eye, but the Reds were struggling for the breakthrough until Leicester’s weakness from set pieces was exposed for the opener.

Virgil Van Dijk shrugged off the attention of Wilfried Ndidi and after his header was parried by Kasper Schmeichel, Jota was in the right place to smash home.

Klopp introduced Salah to a huge reception on the hour mark and the Egyptian should have made the points safe when he raced clean through on goal only to be denied by Schmeichel spreading himself to block.

Salah then hit the bar with a stunning strike from a narrow angle before Diaz stung the palms of Schmeichel again.

The Dane even got a hand to Jota’s powerful effort, but could not keep it out as Liverpool’s dominance finally told with a second goal.

Controversial calls

Arsenal moved into pole position to claim the fourth place in next season’s Champions League as they closed to within a point of fourth-placed West Ham with two games in hand to come thanks to a 1-0 win at Wolves.

The Gunners had fortune on their side in a game dominated by controversial calls.

Referee Michael Oliver saw no infringement when Alexandre Lacazette’s boot collided with Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa and Gabriel gratefully tapped into an unguarded net.

For the fourth time in six games Arsenal ended with 10 men as Gabriel Martinelli was shown two yellow cards at the same time by Oliver for trying to prevent Wolves taking a throw in then bundling over Chiquinho.

Granit Xhaka’s own goal from the resulting free-kick was ruled out for offside against Raul Jimenez and Wolves failed to make the extra man count in the final 20 minutes to deal a blow to their own ambitions of a top-four finish.

“To win football matches like that is extremely difficult and we have to stop it,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

“We’ve been talking about it. I have run out of ideas (about how to stop it) I think.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Rawai team cycling event confirmed
Djokovic on entry list for vaccinated-only Indian Wells
Man City stretch lead as Spurs stunned by Saints
‘Animal lover’ Moyes defends decision to pick Zouma after cat shame
F1 teams set to unveil radical new look
Newcastle face moment of truth as Premier League winter break ends
Senegal beat Egypt in Cup of Nations final shoot-out
Scotland edge England in Calcutta Cup thriller
Six players to watch in the Six Nations
Premier League moves on after frantic transfer dealine day
Blow to Thailand as IOC drops two big sports
Chaba Kaew’s hopes hang by a thread
Penguins torch Cows in the ACG heat
Eriksen makes comeback at Brentford
Singapore extends F1 contract until 2028

 

Phuket community
Sandhu killers have fled Thailand

.. Thai Owners of weapons are invited to come in. Invited!!!! Didn't go their houses and arrest...(Read More)

Sandhu killers have fled Thailand

A very strange affair developing. Gangster killed by rival gangsters. And top police chief comes for...(Read More)

Foreigner arrested for GPS in Sandhu’s car

So they arrest a "foreign" man for renting the Indian guy a car....but in another article ...(Read More)

Thailand to host first International Air Show in 2027

Middle of summer here in Melbourne, currently around 20c. We are having night temperatures of about ...(Read More)

Have a quick ATK before heading between the sheets

This story is hysterically funny. Got to love last year's advice. Doggy style in, missionary pos...(Read More)

Tour bubble plan in works

@Den87 re nationality of infected tourists, see today’s Bangkok Post, which reported that 107 of t...(Read More)

Foreigner’s assassins ‘are hiding in Phuket’

A .38 is actually a fraction of inches -specifically .357 which does correlate closely with 9 mill...(Read More)

Tour bubble plan in works

Good new for the Chinese. They're sorely missed in Thailand. ...(Read More)

Foreigner’s assassins ‘are hiding in Phuket’

Pathetic. I see all the detectives from abroad are on the case here. ...(Read More)

Foreigner arrested for GPS in Sandhu’s car

Maybe this foreign man rent out the car to this Indian man. And want to have Controll on the car, ma...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Phuket Property

 