Jordanian man arrested for working illegally as a barber in Patong

PHUKET: A Jordanian man has been arrested in Patong for working illegally as a barber serving foreign tourists.

patongpolice
By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 July 2023 10:19 AM

Photo: Patong Police

Photo: Patong Police

Photo: Patong Police

Photo: Patong Police

Photo: Patong Police

Photo: Patong Police

Patong Police reported that officers had been informed of the man working illegally through complaints by “online news media” reporting foreigners that “steal jobs for Thais”.

The officers arrived at the Professional Barber Shop on Rat U-Thit 200 Pi Rd to find the Jordanian national in the process of giving a male tourist a haircut.

The owner of the shop was named as “Miss Petladda (family name withheld)”.

The Jordanian man, named by police only as “Mr Osamh (alias)”, was unable to present his original passport to officers.

However, he showed them a photo of his passport on his phone, which police said confirmed he was a Jordan citizen.

Mr Osamh was unable to present to officers a work permit, police noted.

Regardless, foreigners by law are prohibited from working in haircutting, hairdressing or beauty treatment as an occupation reserved for Thai nationals.

Mr Osamh and “intermediaries” were taken to Patong Police Station for further legal action, Patong Police confirmed.

maverick | 20 July 2023 - 10:41:29 

Prab@ you can say same about Russian money changers second one just opened in Rawai that will help with filling Chalong RTP coffers after a lean 3 years

Prab | 20 July 2023 - 10:21:47 

pls do same with real estate russian businesses... major money laundering circles..

 

