GOLF: South Korea’s Joohyung Kim fired a flawless five-under-par 65 to take pole position at the halfway stage of the Singha Laguna Phuket Open yesterday (Friday 17), which gave him a two-shot advantage heading for the weekend rounds.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 18 May 2019, 03:08PM

After Friday games Joohyung Kim enjoyed a two-shot advantage before the two final days of Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2019. Photo: Laguna Golf Phuket

Having finished the first round in top 10, Kim fired an amazing five-under-par 65 during the second day and reigned on top of the leaderboard before the two final days of Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2019.

"I am striking my irons well and all my birdies were inside 10 feet. I still feel good about how I played but obviously there is a lot of golf left to play so my position right now doesn't matter that much," Bangkok Post quotes Kim as saying (read here).

Overnight leader Nattawat Suvajanakorn of Thailand who recorded a stunning eight-under-par 62 on day one came only fifth.

Day 2 leaderboard:

1. Joohyung KIM (-10);

2. Chinnarat PHADUNGSIL (-8);

3. Sadom KAEWKANJANA (-8);

4. Danny MASRIN (-8);

5. Nattawat SUVAJANAKORN (-7);

6. Janne KASKE (-7);

7. Miguel CARBALLO (-7);

8. Jack MURDOCH (-7);

9. Tawan PHONGPHUN (-7).

Now held for the third time, Singha Laguna Phuket Open is a professional golf competition organised by Sports Management Group (SMG) with Singha Corporation as founding sponsor and Asia’s premier destination resort, Laguna Phuket, a title sponsor. The event is also co-sanctioned with Asian Development Tour (ADT).

All ADT events receive Official World Golf Ranking points. The winner of each ADT event will receive at least six OWGR points while the top six players and ties will also earn points based on a sliding scale.

Golf enthusiasts and spectators are encouraged to view the Open and cheer on their favourite pros at Laguna Golf Phuket during the four-day event. Final rounds on May 18-19 will be broadcast live on True Visions (True Sport5, channel 684).

For more details, visit www.lagunagolfphuket.com/singha-laguna-phuket-open-2019