Jongkolphan, Rawinda triumph

BADMINTON: Women’s doubles stars Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai claimed their third national title after winning the Thailand National Badminton Championships 2022 at Central Chaengwattana in Nonthaburi yesterday (Aug 7).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Monday 8 August 2022, 02:00PM

Women’s doubles winners Jongkolphan Kititharakul, left, and Rawinda Prajongjai, right, pose with the trophy and badminton chief Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul.

The top-seeded duo, who won the tournament in 2015 and 2018, defeated second seeds Nuntakarn Aimsaard and Benyapa Aimsaard, the 2020 champions, 21-12, 21-8 in 38 minutes, reports the Bangkok Post.

Jongkolphan and Rawinda took home the B120,000 winners’ cheque while the runners-up pair got B60,000.

Two-time winner and fourth seed Sitthikom Thammasin also claimed his third men’s singles crown with a 21-6, 21-13 victory over third seed Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul.

Second seed Supanida Katethong won the women’s singles title after she beat Pitchamon Opatniput 21-13 ,17-21, 23-21 in 71 minutes.

The singles winners received B100,000 each while runner-ups got B50,000 each.

CBRE Phuket

The men’s doubles title went to Pharanyu Kaosamaang and Worapol Thongsanga who beat Thanawin Madee and Pongsakorn Thongkham 23-21, 21-10 in 44 minutes.

Pharanyu Kaosamaang and Worapol got B120,000 while Thanawin and Pongsakorn recieved B60,000.

Mixed doubles pair Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Phataimas Muenwong captured the title after they beat Watchara Buranakuea and Kittipak Dubtuk 21-19, 21-7 in 33 minutes.

The top Thai shuttlers will take part in two major tournaments later this month, including the BWF World Championships in Tokyo between Aug 22-28 and the Japan Open in Osaka between Aug 30-Sep 4.

