Jongkolphan, Rawinda stun Chinese duo

BADMINTON: Women’s doubles stars Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai booked their berth in the second round of the US$850,000 (B29 million) BWF Japan Open in Tokyo yesterday (July 25).

Badminton

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 26 July 2023 10:00 AM

Women’s doubles pair Jongkolphan Kititharakul (right) and Rawinda Prajongjai will play Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato of Japan in the last 16. Photo: Bangkok Post

The unseeded Thai duo upset third seeds Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu of China 21-18, 21-19 to advance to the last 16 of the World Tour Super 750 event.

They will play Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato of Japan tomorrow, reports the Bangkok Post.

Mixed doubles duo Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran also progressed after they eased past Yang Po-hsuan and Hu Ling-fang of Taiwan 21-3, 21-10.

But in the men’s doubles opener, Supak and playing partner Kittinupong Kedren lost to Kang Min-Hyuk and Seo Seung-Jae of South Korea 20-22, 11-21.

Women’s singles hope Pornpawee Chochuwong also exited the tournament after losing to seventh seed Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia 19-21, 21-18, 18-21.

In other results yesterday, women’s top seed Akane Yamaguchi moved past Aakarshi Kashyap of India 21-17, 21-17 while men’s top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark defeated Lin Chun-yi of Taiwan 21-17, 21-10.

Women’s second seed An Se-Young, who won her sixth title of the year at the Korea Open on Sunday, will play Germany’s Yvonne Li in the first round today.

Several other Thai stars will begin their campaign today including men’s third seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn, women’s sixth seed Ratchanok Intanon and Supanida Katethong, who won the US Open recently.

Mixed doubles second seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai will face Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje of Denmark in the first round today.

Aimsaard sisters - Benyapa and Nuntakarn - will face Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu of Australia in the women’s doubles opener.