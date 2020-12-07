BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Jones slams ‘disrespectful’ England critics after Nations Cup final win

Jones slams ‘disrespectful’ England critics after Nations Cup final win

RUGBY: England coach Eddie Jones said critics of their style were being “disrespectful” to his players after they needed extra time to beat a third-string France 22-19 in the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham yesterday (Dec 6).

Rugby
By AFP

Monday 7 December 2020, 03:11PM

England won the Autumn Nations Cup after defeating France yesterday (Dec 6) with a match-winning penalty in ‘sudden death’ extra time. Photo: AFP.

England won the Autumn Nations Cup after defeating France yesterday (Dec 6) with a match-winning penalty in ‘sudden death’ extra time. Photo: AFP.

The tournament was dominated by set-piece forward play, aggressive defence and tactical kicking, leading some pundits to fear for the future of rugby union.

Despite the dire pre-match forecasts, England and France nevertheless produced an engrossing clash, with French full-back Brice Dulin scoring a fine try, as the visitors, boasting just 68 caps in their starting XV, established a 13-6 lead at half-time.

However, there were moments when the teams’ kicking duel resembled a prolonged baseline rally at the French Open tennis championship, with fans in a crowd of 2,000 booing one such exchange after spectators were let into Twickenham for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Six Nations champions England squandered a possible try just before the interval when, having decided against moving the ball wide, a series of drives by the pack inches from the French line ended with prop Ellis Genge knocking on.

Their tactics were eventually rewarded barely 30 seconds from the end of normal time when replacement forward Luke Cowan-Dickie was driven over for a try.

England captain Owen Farrell who, unusually missed four of his nine goal-kicks in the match, tied the scores at 19-19 with the ensuing conversion before landing a match-winning penalty in ‘sudden death’ extra time.

Jones, however, had no qualms and responded angrily when questioned by reporters about the manner of a victory that saw England avenge their only defeat this year, a 24-17 loss to France in Paris in February.

Can I just say I think you are being totally disrespectful to the players the way you criticise the rugby,” he said.

It’s a tough time for the sport, it’s a tough time to play rugby and we are all trying to play as good a rugby as we can,” the veteran Australian coach, who oversaw England’s defeat by South Africa in last year’s World Cup final, added.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

Consider the players are coming off at least a 10-month season without having any pre-season to prepare for the international game.

It is a sport we love and it is a difficult game to play.”

Don’t win, don’t coach’

Asked if teams had a responsibility to entertain, as well as win, Jones snapped: “That is not the point and I find the question a bit childish. Obviously you have to win. If we don’t win, we don’t coach.”

Rugby, according to its favourite origin story, started when William Webb Ellis picked up the ball and ran with it during a football match at Rugby School.

There was not much play with ball in hand from England yesterday, however, but Jones said the same people criticising England’s style would also have turned on them had they lost while playing a free-flowing game.

Had we run the ball from everywhere and got turned over 30 times and been beaten 30-15 you’d have said why didn’t we kick the ball more,” Jones insisted.

These are the best players in the world and you’re telling me they’re playing that game because they don’t want to play good rugby? Be respectful to the players.

We’re trying to win games of rugby... The easiest way at times is to kick the ball, other times it is to run the ball. We’re always looking to get the right balance.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Liverpool spark Anfield party to join Spurs at top of Premier League
From last to first, Perez finally wins in Sakhir thriller
Laguna Phuket Marathon holds strong
Trust the process, says Lampard as Chelsea take Premier League top spot
Bottas beats Russell to Sakhir pole
Mourinho seeks to extend Arsenal hex as fans return to Premier League
Australian Open in February, players to train in quarantine
Schumacher’s son ‘exploding emotionally’ at F1 Haas breakthrough
F1 avoids disaster – but don’t call it luck
F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton positive for COVID-19
Fulham shock Leicester to escape relegation zone
Hamilton wins, Albon on podium after horror Haas smash
Spurs top after Chelsea stalemate, Cavani sparks Man Utd
Tyson comeback fight against Jones Jr ends in draw
Hamilton leads Mercedes front-row lockout in Bahrain

 

Phuket community
Phuket royalists gather at Saphan Hin

@Capricornballs And yet is Khun Sirinan right with his remarks. The monarchy exists for centuries ...(Read More)

Phuket employers asked to report recently arrived illegal migrant workers

Jor12, there is no need to name illegal hotels or bar businesses. The Phuket government themselves w...(Read More)

Phuket royalists gather at Saphan Hin

Pretty sure that most all books that reveal Thai history are banned in LOS...(Read More)

Phuket royalists gather at Saphan Hin

@Deka, The reference was in reference to Khun Sirinan's reference to "a few months of prote...(Read More)

Four arrested for stealing wires, TVs from closed Patong hotel

Pure genius...cops rush in and the guy runs upstairs. Me thinks that not much contingency planning ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Chasing Myanmar

k...a commentator has suggested a point to which I disagree and say so and give reasons for saying s...(Read More)

Phuket employers asked to report recently arrived illegal migrant workers

k...best direct me to the article. Never heard or read of any government allowing illegal businesses...(Read More)

Phuket, Krabi now listed on TAT-led inbound tourism campaign

Kurt,why don't you just click the link above to get an answer to your question ? Oh,I forgot. In...(Read More)

Anutin promises ‘no lockdown’

@Fascinated It's an old file photo ! The original post on BP doesn't even have a picture ...(Read More)

Phuket, Krabi now listed on TAT-led inbound tourism campaign

Encouraging foreign tourists to come? But only may fly with THAI? Oooh. What are the prices of pack...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
K9 Point
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand

 