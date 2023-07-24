Jonas Vingegaard wins second successive Tour de France

CYCLING: Jonas Vingegaard won his second successive Tour de France yesterday (July 23) after Jordi Meeus claimed the final stage honours on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

Monday 24 July 2023 11:40 AM

Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wins a second Tour de France. Photo: AFP

Denmark’s Vingegaard crossed the finish line after the 21-day race 7min 29sec ahead of Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar, the champion in 2020 and 2021.

Pogacar’s teammate Adam Yates of Great Britain rounded out the top three podium.

Vingegaard’s winning margin was the largest since 2014 when Italian Vincenzo Nibali took the fabled champion’s yellow jersey by 7min 39sec.

The victorious Dane said he felt “euphoric” after surviving Saturday’s penultimate stage to virtually clinch his second successive title after three intense weeks that started in Bilbao on July 1.

“The Tour de France is the greatest race in the world,” beamed the 26-year-old.

“There’s something so special about it and I can tell you I’ll be back again next year to try and win it again.”

The world’s most famous bike race provided tense drama with spectacular backdrops as Vingegaard and Pogacar remained separated by seconds until the Dane edged ahead with a sensational individual time trial on Friday.

The following day on a 28km climb to the ski resort of Courchevel, Pogacar cracked, shouting “I’m gone, I’m dead” before Vingegaard killed off the race with a sensational final climb.

The event had been billed as a showdown between the defending champion Vingegaard and Pogacar, who has won the Tour twice and now come second twice.