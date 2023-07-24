British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Jonas Vingegaard wins second successive Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard wins second successive Tour de France

CYCLING: Jonas Vingegaard won his second successive Tour de France yesterday (July 23) after Jordi Meeus claimed the final stage honours on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

Cycling
By AFP

Monday 24 July 2023 11:40 AM

Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wins a second Tour de France. Photo: AFP

Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wins a second Tour de France. Photo: AFP

Denmark’s Vingegaard crossed the finish line after the 21-day race 7min 29sec ahead of Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar, the champion in 2020 and 2021.

Pogacar’s teammate Adam Yates of Great Britain rounded out the top three podium.

Vingegaard’s winning margin was the largest since 2014 when Italian Vincenzo Nibali took the fabled champion’s yellow jersey by 7min 39sec.

The victorious Dane said he felt “euphoric” after surviving Saturday’s penultimate stage to virtually clinch his second successive title after three intense weeks that started in Bilbao on July 1.

“The Tour de France is the greatest race in the world,” beamed the 26-year-old.

HeadStart International School Phuket

“There’s something so special about it and I can tell you I’ll be back again next year to try and win it again.”

The world’s most famous bike race provided tense drama with spectacular backdrops as Vingegaard and Pogacar remained separated by seconds until the Dane edged ahead with a sensational individual time trial on Friday.

The following day on a 28km climb to the ski resort of Courchevel, Pogacar cracked, shouting “I’m gone, I’m dead” before Vingegaard killed off the race with a sensational final climb.

The event had been billed as a showdown between the defending champion Vingegaard and Pogacar, who has won the Tour twice and now come second twice.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Verstappen wins again to break rare F1 record
Australia retain Ashes after fourth Test washout
Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought
Pacquiao to fight Thai icon Buakaw
Tri Iyara Triathlon set to debut in Phuket
Crawley blasts ton as England seize control of 4th Ashes Test
Home joy as New Zealand, Australia open World Cup with wins
T1 matches to go live on AIS and True
World Cup set for lift-off with women’s football at all-time high
Commonwealth Games in limbo as Australia pulls out as 2026 host
Running for a good cause at the Rawai Mini Marathon
Nakhon Si United win Phuket pre-season football competition
Alcaraz beats Djokovic in five sets to win first Wimbledon title
The price is Rice as England star completes record transfer to Arsenal
Unseeded Vondrousova stuns Jabeur to win Wimbledon

 

Phuket community
Chalong Pier pontoon sinking again

World class!...(Read More)

Health workers don’t want Anutin back as minister

Just another rich loud-mouth who has used his position to increase his own personal wealth by any me...(Read More)

Chalong Pier pontoon sinking again

The operator they are quoting seems to be as clueless as the people that built the pontoons. Rusting...(Read More)

Pheu Thai to decide MFP’s fate

The old scumbags won't accept anything but business as usual so they can go back to sleeping dur...(Read More)

Biker club leader arrested after German man’s murder

Absolute scum, the lot of 'em. Every country that they form their ridiculous 'male (sic) bon...(Read More)

Phuket readies for ‘long holiday’ weekend

They need to start taking out some of the holidays junta gov stuffed the calender with for PR reason...(Read More)

Chalong Pier pontoon sinking again

I use this on a regular basis, it's getting dangerous. the layer of loose rust & sharp edg...(Read More)

Biker club leader arrested after German man’s murder

Ahhh, middle aged bikers- born to be mild. They look ridiculous swaggering round in their cuts and r...(Read More)

Biker club leader arrested after German man’s murder

Sounds quite generalizing what Mr. " Big Mouth" posts. Wondering how many member he actual...(Read More)

Chalong Pier pontoon sinking again

,,,& fitted externally below the waterline. You'll probably find, that all the zinc in anode...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SALA
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket 2023
SOHO Pool Club
Zonezi Properties
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
CBRE - Villa Management
Blue Tree Phuket
Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property

 