tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Joint push to spur Middle Eastern market

Joint push to spur Middle Eastern market

BUSINESS: The Tourism and Sports Ministry and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) are expanding partnerships with airlines and online travel agencies (OTAs) to boost the number of arrivals from Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

tourism
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 18 May 2022, 12:11PM

People emerge from the arrival hall at Suvarnabhumi airport after disembarking from a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight SV846 from Jeddah via Riyadh on Feb 27, 2022. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

People emerge from the arrival hall at Suvarnabhumi airport after disembarking from a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight SV846 from Jeddah via Riyadh on Feb 27, 2022. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the tourism and sports minister, said the roadshow to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on May 15-16 was the first tourism event since the two countries restored diplomatic relations.

He said Thai tourism has to start promoting the Saudi market to spur travel demand, which should peak during July and August.

During the roadshow, the TAT signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with Almosafer, the biggest OTA in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and in the top three in terms of market share for the Middle East and North Africa, reports the Bangkok Post.

The agreement targets millennials as the company has a customer base of 2.5 million in this segment.

Once Saudi travellers were allowed to visit Thailand starting from Mar 9, search statistics for Thailand on Almosafer’s website increased by 470%, before surging 1,100% this month compared with the first quarter this year.

Another MoC was signed between the TAT and Saudia, Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier, to promote a global campaign and niche products such as luxury and wellness.

“The ministry discussed with the airline adding more quota to Thai Muslims for the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia and open new routes such as Saudi Arabia-Phuket,” Mr Phiphat said.

C and C Marine

Meanwhile, Thailand will also establish a halal food centre in each province to support halal tourism.

The TAT last week brought 24 local operators to participate in the Arabian Travel Market 2022 to attract high-end, family and medical tourism segments to support Thailand during the off-peak season.

Thai operators received 128 business appointments on average throughout the event, estimated to generate B1 billion this year.

The agency also helds talks with Dubai Police Privilege Card or Esaad Card on marketing plans to offer special discounts to bring 240,000 state officials to the country.

Moreover, the agency is preparing to roll out marketing campaigns with Qatar Airways including joint promotions from mid-May to June and global campaigns to lure long-haul tourists who visit Qatar for the World Cup 2022 to Thailand as a post-game destination.

Prior to the pandemic, the Middle East market provided 533,237 travellers to Thailand, generating B41.3bn.

This was considered a high-quality market as average spending was up to B75,000 per person per trip, according to the TAT.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ukrainians find safe haven on Koh Samui
Power outage to affect Wiset Rd in Rawai
First war crimes case against Russian soldier to open in Kyiv
German tourist on the road to recovery
Thailand proposes COVID vaccine certificate for Asean travel
Phuket marks 30 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Teens face legal action over vicious beating of 11-year-old || May 17
Violent teens to face criminal charges
Woman, 59, commits gun suicide in Koh Kaew
Young, poor and from minorities: the Russian troops killed in Ukraine
Airlines see recovery as more routes reopen
Traffic patience urged as schools reopen
Power outage to affect Naithon
Public split on pension payout
Phuket marks 28 new COVID cases, no deaths

 

Phuket community
German tourist on the road to recovery

We’ve had one too many cases like this; on average there is at least one such case almost every mo...(Read More)

German tourist on the road to recovery

Ahh, the obligatory basket of chicken stock- that will sort her out! Glad there is a good end to thi...(Read More)

Violent teens to face criminal charges

"How could they be in the house if they were not invited?" Another great example of the ...(Read More)

Ukrainians arrested in Phuket, face extradition for offences in US

Kurt, the threat was to profits from energy. Putin wants those southern ports- badly. Get off f...(Read More)

Missing German tourist found safe

Want to decrease your chances of Alz.? Don't use deodorants with aluminum chloride and don'...(Read More)

Violent teens to face criminal charges

Hahaha, the mother of that little criminal ( who attacked previously other kids as well, we learned ...(Read More)

New marina plan eyes big spenders

Will that feasibility study of the same level as that of the useless new Betong Airport? Sometimes i...(Read More)

Traffic patience urged as schools reopen

That's hilarious! Traffic patience urged. That should be a daily mantra across the whole island ...(Read More)

Violent teens to face criminal charges

Not good enough to teach these horrid children a lesson. They need to experience the exact same trea...(Read More)

Ukrainians arrested in Phuket, face extradition for offences in US

@Dek, "antiquated square thinking" is happening in Kremlin by Putin. Even 'his' i...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 