Joint Phuket Sundowners hosted by AustCham

Start From: Friday 13 September 2019, 06:00PM to Friday 13 September 2019, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Taking advantage of the beautiful surroundings at the Boat Lagoon, the Phuket Sundowners offers a great opportunity to network with like-minded people from the business community. Prior to the Sundowners, we will hold a Panel Discussion on “Asian Regattas – Highlights on Phuket, Towards Sustainability”, with a panel of experts on organising and participating in regattas in Phuket and throughout Asia. Baht 500 for AustCham members, partner Chambers' members**, and Australian Alumni Members. Baht 900 for non-members.