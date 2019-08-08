Kata Rocks
Joint Phuket Sundowners hosted by AustCham

Joint Phuket Sundowners hosted by AustCham

Start From: Friday 13 September 2019, 06:00PM to Friday 13 September 2019, 09:00PM

Taking advantage of the beautiful surroundings at the Boat Lagoon, the Phuket Sundowners offers a great opportunity to network with like-minded people from the business community. Prior to the Sundowners, we will hold a Panel Discussion on “Asian Regattas – Highlights on Phuket, Towards Sustainability”, with a panel of experts on organising and participating in regattas in Phuket and throughout Asia. Baht 500 for AustCham members, partner Chambers' members**, and Australian Alumni Members. Baht 900 for non-members.

Person : Brendan Cunningham
Address : The Captain Room , Phuket Boat Lagoon

 

