Joint Phuket Christmas Sundowners hosted by AustCham

Start From: Friday 29 November 2019, 06:00PM to Friday 29 November 2019, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

AustCham Thailand is delighted to invite members and guests to join us to celebrate the festive season at our Phuket Christmas Sundowners to be held on Friday 29th November, 2019, at The Boathouse Phuket. Taking advantage of the beautiful surroundings at The Boathouse Phuket, the Phuket Sundowners offers a great opportunity to network with like-minded people from the business community. Cost: Baht 500 for AustCham members, partner Chambers' members and Australian Alumni Members. Baht 900 for non-members.