Joint Chambers Phuket Sundowners hosted by AustCham

Start From: Friday 18 November 2022, 06:00PM to Friday 18 November 2022, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

AustCham Thailand, in collaboration with Australian Alumni, American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM), British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT), Belgian-Luxembourg/Thai Chamber of Commerce, CanCham Thailand, Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC), German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC), Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC), Phuket Chamber of Commerce and Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce, invite you to join us for Phuket Sundowners at SAii Laguna Phuket, on Friday 18 November 2022, from 18.00 - 21.00 hrs.

Join us for a wonderful night of making new connections and catching up with familiar faces in the Australian-Thai business community. As well as, getting to know and learn from our corporate sponsors Silk Legal, a boutique law firm based that specializes in commercial transaction, foreign direct investment, technology, blockchain and artificial intelligence.

500 THB for AustCham members, partner Chambers’ members, and Australian Alumni Members 900 THB for non-members.

For registration code for Australian Alumni members, please contact AustCham team at 02 109 9616 or email to office@austchamthailand.com