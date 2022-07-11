Joint Chambers Phuket Sundowners hosted by AustCham

Start From: Thursday 11 August 2022, 06:00PM to Thursday 11 August 2022, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Join us for a wonderful night of making new connections and catching up with familiar faces in the Australian-Thai business community. As well as, getting to know and learn from our corporate sponsors BDO Phuket, who provide outsourced accounting, outsourced admin, outsourced tax accounting, financial advice, and outsourced CFO services for businesses in Phuket. In conjunction with its fellow office in Bangkok the company also has access to Thai SEC registered auditors, leading tax advisors and advisory professionals, BDO Phuket serves clients from a wide range of industries, including but not limited to hospitality businesses, property developers, and boating & yachting. 500 THB for AustCham members, partner Chambers’ members, and Australian Alumni Members. 900 THB for non-members.