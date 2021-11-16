BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Joint Chambers Phuket Sundowners hosted by AustCham

Start From: Friday 26 November 2021, 06:00PM to Friday 26 November 2021, 09:00PM

AustCham Thailand, in collaboration with Australian Alumni, American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM), British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT), Belgian-Luxembourg/Thai Chamber of Commerce, CanCham Thailand, Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC), German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC) and the Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC), is delighted to invite you to join us for “Phuket Sundowners” at SAii Laguna Phuket, on Friday 26 November 2021, from 18.00 - 21.00 hrs.

All attendees are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccination proof or certification to show on entry to the event. 500 THB for AustCham members, partner Chambers’ members, and Australian Alumni Members. 900 THB for non-members. Limited capacity, so book early to avoid disappointment.

For registration code for Australian Alumni members, please contact AustCham team at 02 109 9616 or email to office@austchamthailand.com

Person : AustCham Thailand
Address : SAii Laguna Phuket
Website :
http://www.austchamthailand.com/event/26...

 

