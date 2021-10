Joint Chambers Phuket Sundowners hosted by AustCham

Start From: Wednesday 20 October 2021, 06:00PM to Wednesday 20 October 2021, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

AustCham Thailand, in collaboration with Australian Alumni, British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT), Belgian-Luxembourg/Thai Chamber of Commerce, CanCham Thailand, Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC), German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC) and the Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC), is delighted to invite you to join us for “Phuket Sundowners” at Phuket Boat Lagoon, on Wednesday 20 October 2021. Price 500 THB for AustCham members, partner Chambers’ members, and Australian Alumni Members. 900 THB for non-members. Please register in advance, as walk-ins are not allowed for this event.