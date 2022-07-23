Joint Chambers Phuket Sundowners - Business Briefing

Start From: Thursday 11 August 2022, 05:00PM to Thursday 11 August 2022, 06:00PM

AustCham Thailand, in collaboration with partner Chambers, invite you to attend a business briefing on “Moving Forward with Yacht Charters”. Join us for a discussion on the current charter status for foreign registered yachts and general business considerations in light of current developments. Free of charge for AustCham members, partner Chambers’ members, and Australian Alumni Members. For registration code for Australian Alumni members, please contact AustCham team at 02 109 9616 or email to office@austchamthailand.com Please register in advance, as walk-ins are not allowed for this event . Limited spaces, please book early to avoid disappointment